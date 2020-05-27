Find Real Inspirations Across the East End

Sandcastle at Quogue, 216 Dune Road, Quogue, Photo: Corcoran

From working together in new ways to seeing how incredibly the residents and businesses and healthcare providers and others in the Hamptons and North Fork have worked for one another, members of the East End real estate community share the moments and movements that continue to inspire them.

"The outpouring of support from the Hamptons community is just so heartwarming. From the desire to support the local small businesses to donating food and supplies to local families and neighbors in need. Our first responders, medical professionals, law enforcement and fireman are our heroes, and words can't convey our gratitude."--Todd Bourgard, Douglas Elliman

"I have been most inspired, first, by the medical professionals who have gone beyond the call of duty to care for and protect the general population. And I have been heartened by the community of restaurant-and-food-service owners, how they have organized to raise funds for their employees out of work at this time."--Hal Zwick, Town & Country Real Estate

"There have been so many things that I have witnessed over the past few months, among them: Generosity of people in our community of Westhampton Beach who have given of their time and money to feed those who found themselves in need of food and finance. Parents homeschooling their children, while dealing with not-so-normal work situations, and displaying their patience and creativity in doing so. Grandparents, aunts and uncles 'virtually babysitting' by reading a book to the kids, or being read to them, so parents could have a little downtime. In general, a sincere caring for one another. My prayer is that this 'caring' does not end when the virus does--it has brought out the best in people!"--Denise "Dee" Kerrigan Perfido, Kerrigan Country Realty

"My daughter is a senior in high school, and the entire community has stepped up to make her feel special and celebrated despite all of the restrictions."--Tim Morabito, Compass Real Estate

"One of the most heartwarming feelings was seeing CAST--Community Action of Southold Town--not only meet their goal for the needy in the community, but exceed it. I also love that all the dogs in the shelter have been fostered. Crisis often brings out the humanity in people."--Carol Szynaka, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

"Early into the news of the virus, I noticed young moms with infants strapped to the front of themselves sitting at the beach on a couple of the 60-degree days we had, and their toddlers were teetering along, too. And the thought occurred to me that these babies would have been dropped off at a daycare, and those moms would be on the train or the LIE, off to their jobs.

I also noticed dads helping their children learn to ride bicycles with training wheels. The beaches have been much busier, as everyone working from home gets out for some fresh air 5 to 5:30. The lack of traffic is also like turning back the hands of time on the beautiful North Fork."--Valerie Goode, Colony Realty

"Seeing the birthday and graduation parades has been a bright light."--Thomas McCloskey, Douglas Elliman

"My real estate colleagues have been awesome. Many have been giving time and money to the local food pantries, checking on and shopping for elderly people in the community. It's truly inspiring."--John Christopher, Sotheby's International Realty

"From a real estate point of view, I've seen much more collegiality among the brokerage community and a sharing of information about listings and how they are managing business in the current operating context."--Gary DePersia, The Corcoran Group

"Community food drives, grocery shopping for the elderly, parades for birthdays and graduations."--Mary Terry, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

"This pandemic has brought out the hero in all of us. Recently, my team and I delivered lunch to the staff at Sloan Kettering in NYC, and we will be out again. Opening the front door, there is just this wave of hope, caring and determination. As a cancer survivor, I am so inspired by the doctors, nurses, caregivers, and patients. Under the best circumstances, cancer is a struggle. Now, under the worst circumstances, it seems people are even more determined to win. That's inspiring."--Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman

"One cannot help but be moved and inspired by the many sacrifices made every day during this pandemic by medical professionals and their support staff around the world. They have shown themselves to be extraordinarily dedicated and selfless not just during this crisis, but every day around the clock"--Cia Comnas, Brown Harris Stevens

"Because we are all in this together, and we all want to get through it sooner than later, the pull to work together has been amazing. From the collaborative teamwork in my office and the impetus to help others through either the efforts of an organization like the food pantry or simply ordering food from our local restaurants, it has all been wonderful to witness and be a part of."--Deborah Srb, Sotheby's International Realty

"As a member of Southampton Rotary Club International, I volunteered to help distribute plants to the 1,300 healthcare workers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. There were 3,000 plants plus orchids donated from nurseries to Operation International, that normally sells the plants for the organization founded by Dr. Medhat Allam to provide operations to people in need abroad. Dr. Allam decided to treat his fellow co-workers instead. I saw just how plants and flowers really bring joy and peace to stressed out healthcare providers. It was a really beautiful thank you to them!"--Maryanne Horwath, Douglas Elliman

"What has resonated the most for me is how a global crisis that has forced us to stay apart physically has brought us together so emotionally...I've cried seeing entire communities join together at 7 p.m. every night as they sing and bang pots and pans to cheer on the heroic healthcare workers risking their lives to save the lives of others. I've felt pride in our local communities, including my own family, as they deliver meals to healthcare workers at local hospitals. Just like 9/11, this crisis has brought out the very best in each of us. And we'll never forget."--Aimee Fitzpatrick Martin, Saunders & Associates