First Ever Virtual Suffolk County Property Auction Slated for December 1

The 2021 Suffolk County Real Property Auction will be held virtually this year with 159 parcels available, including property on the East End.

County Executive Steve Bellone announced this week that the auction, which will be held on Wednesday, December 1, will move to a virtual format to allow for greater participation. Conducting the auction virtually allows those looking to purchase property not to physically be in the county. In years past, buyers would have had to attend the in-person, two-day live auction.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us just how valuable implementing new and emerging technology is,” Bellone said in a statement. “As we work to bring county government into the 21st century, the virtual property auction is our latest effort to streamline resources and create greater efficiencies, while simultaneously increasing access.”

The available inventory is made up of properties that have been forfeited by the prior owners as a result of their failure to pay real property taxes. Property auctions help relieve the burden on taxpayers.

Parcels available on the South Fork are located in Springs, East Hampton, Wainscott, North Sea, Hampton Bays, Southampton, Westhampton. On the North Fork, parcels can be found in Cutchogue and Riverhead, as well on Shelter Island. A full list can be found here.

The vendor hosting the virtual auction is Realauction.com at no cost to the county. Winning bidders will pay a $300 auction fee.

Participants need to register in advance. Registration is open until Tuesday, November 23. The auction will be held on Wednesday, December 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Information is available on the website about how to navigate the online auction. Also, phone help is available through the auction vendor and the Suffolk County 311 call center.

