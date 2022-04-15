Azevedo’s Garden Market Brings New Green Hub to Hamptons

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

To see the work of Frederico Azevedo, owner of Unlimited Earth Care, you can look at some of the many landscapes and gardens he’s created from the Hamptons to Palm Beach. You can look at features in magazines such as House Beautiful, Architectural Digest and Hamptons Magazine, as well as his work in exhibits in galleries like the Leo Castelli Gallery in New York City.

Now residents have a new place to go to benefit from Azevedo’s expertise and experience, Azevedo’s Garden Market, a retail store at his garden center at 2249 Scuttle Hole Road in Bridgehampton. He calls the newly opened Unlimited Earth Care Garden Market “an entirely new part of the Unlimited Earth Care experience.”

The newly constructed, barn-inspired structure is next to his company’s headquarters, showcasing and selling native and “well-adapted plants and flowers.” The Garden Market may have opened its doors in May of 2021, but there will be a grand opening celebration slated for June 18, that will also mark the introduction of Sossego outdoor furniture, made in Brazil.

“We’ve had the garden concept store for years now where people could find unique accessories, sculptures, and planters for their gardens,” Azevedo says of a store that set the scene for the newest addition. “But our nursery, the Garden Market, is a new chapter.”

Azevedo expanded into the property adjacent to Unlimited Earth Care’s headquarters on the corner of the Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike and Scuttle Hole Road, to build the structure for the Garden Market and add a large outdoor space for the nursery.

“For the first time, the elements of an Unlimited Earth Care design are available for purchase so that people can bring that natural beauty to their own gardens,” Azevedo says. “Everything sold has been chosen to thrive in the Hamptons, so people can feel free to get creative and explore how they want to put together their natural spaces.”

While real estate is all about location, location, location, landscaping is largely about that too, matching plants and flowers with a place. Azevedo often strolls through his nursery and gardening store, where his aesthetic is in full bloom as the weather warms.

He says he likes “helping my crew to help clients achieve the best results when selecting plants and garden accessories.” He also sees this as a family project where his 24-year-old daughter Livia, a civil engineer with a degree in civil engineering from USC, helped with structural design and picking materials. Azevedo has another child, Lorenzo, who is 29 years old.

“These are Unlimited Earth Care plants and flowers, meaning that I work with these plants and flowers in my designs and have done for years. So what we sell there is a reflection of the Unlimited Earth Care aesthetic,” he says. “The Garden Market carries the colors, textures, and aromas of Unlimited Earth Care that people can arrange and create with for themselves and their lifestyles.”

Azevedo and Unlimited Earth Care have been designing gardens and landscapes in the Hamptons since 1993.

“The Hamptons is such a unique set of environments: the ocean, the bay, farmland, woodland, and historic villages — and I’ve been designing for all of them for almost 30 years,” he says. “What I sell at the Garden Market is what I’ve used in my work and know is happy in the Hamptons. But of course, with so many different environments, there are so many soils and so it’s important to be aware of where you are before you start planting.”

Azevedo’s Unlimited Earth Care has been named Dan’s Papers Reader’s Choice “Best Landscape Designer” numerous times and was inducted into Dan’s Papers “Best of the Best” Hall of Fame as Best Landscaping Company.

His work in the Hamptons gives us a window into a world where gardens provide a peaceful pause in an often hurried world.

Meanwhile, Azevedo also has been doing design in other regions, while the Hamptons remain his home base.

“In the past few years, I’ve been expanding to design in Palm Beach, Florida, and I divide my time between living in Miami, New York City, and the Hamptons,” he says. “The Garden Market is such an exciting chapter in the life of Unlimited Earth Care, and it’s so exciting to introduce a part of my design language and my passion for sustainable design to other people and see how they bring it into their own gardens.”

Unlimited Earth Care Garden Market, open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including Saturday and Sunday, at 2249 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton. More information can be found online at www.unlimitedearthcare.com or by emailing info@unlimitedearthcare.com or calling (631) 725-7551.