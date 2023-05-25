Georgica Association House With Character Listed at $17M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Originally built in 1902 as a stable and carriage house for a larger estate, this home in the private Georgica Association in Wainscott is available for $17 million.

The 6,600-square-foot stately house is listed with Jenny Landey and Eve Combemale of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Bridgehampton brokerage.

Set on 2.7 acres of manicured lawn and decades-old trees, the classic shingled house offers historic character, such as an original horse stall that serves as a TV room, and a picturesque windmill.

The house is divided into two distinct living areas, according to the listing, providing plenty of space for entertaining with “additional private nooks for quiet relaxation.” There are also two legal kitchens.

The sun-filled great room features a large fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

There are a total of seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths.

The house also offers a loft room/office and a third floor bonus room in the old windmill.

Also on the property is a spacious detached greenhouse, a shed and a one-car detached garage. The property also has plenty of room to add a pool and a tennis court. room for pool and tennis.

The Georgica Association, which has a guard at the entrance, boasts a private beach with a lifeguard and a pavilion, along with four tennis courts and access to Georgica Pond for sailing, kayaking and stand-up paddling.