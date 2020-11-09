Georgica Pond Property Sold for $6.25 Million, Plus Other Notable South Fork Sales

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Peconic Land Trust acquired 1.4 acres on Georgica Pond in Wainscott for $6.25 million, according to records from Suffolk Research Service Inc. The property, long used as a restaurant, was purchased thanks to the billionaire heiress Katharine Rayner, who lives on Georgica Pond and who donated money to support the purchase and restoration of the property, the land trust has said.

“I am privileged to be able to give back to a place that has provided me with so much joy and beauty. Having lived on Georgica Pond for 40 years I have witnessed its deterioration, and this project to protect the Pond comes from the heart. As a gardener, I look forward to learning a new vocabulary of native plants and working with Peconic Land Trust to restore a natural habitat on the shore of Georgica Pond,” Rayner said in a statement from the trust in September when it announced the purchase.

The purchase price was not announced at the time.

The property is located on the southeast corner of Montauk Highway and Wainscott Stone Road, and it sits within the 4,000-acre Georgica Pond Watershed. The building will be knocked down and new plantings of native grasses and wetland vegetation will be done, as the organization works with the Town of East Hampton and the Friends of the Georgica Pond Foundation, of which Rayner is a board member, to reduce the storm water run-off into the pond.

“Protecting this land will aid in improving the health of the pond and the surrounding natural habitat by removing the building, septic system and leaching fields that have contributed to the degradation of the pond’s water quality,” the Land Trust said.

Though its zoning is for residential use, it had a pre-existing, non-conforming use as a restaurant for more than 50 years, most recently Il Mulino, but many remember it as Saracen and Georgica. The property was sold by Montauk Wainscott Stone LLC.

“Sometimes it takes years to make a conservation purchase happen. In this case, it was literally weeks,” said John v.H. Halsey, president of the Peconic Land Trust. “Upon learning that the landowner was actively considering offers on the property, the Trust’s staff, especially Kim Quarty, our Senior Project Manager, worked with broker Lori MacGarva to make it happen. Guided by Kathy’s commitment and vision, we are now preparing for the demolition of the structures on the property to set the stage for its restoration, all to improve the health of Georgica Pond! We are deeply grateful to Kathy for making it all possible.”

MacGarva works with Saunders & Associates.

Here’s what else has popped up recently in the deeds:

369 Town Lane, Amagansett

Sold Price: $5.9 million

Broker: Billy O’Neil, Compass

Closed: September 2020

“Pineapple Hill,” a renovated historic estate, is 6,000 square feet with six bedrooms and four and a half baths. The shingle-style house is located on an elevated 1.7-acre property next to a 17-acre reserve and boasts views from every room.

20 Cove Lane, Westhampton Beach

Sold Price: $5.8 million

Broker: Shawn Egan, Nest Seekers

Closed: September 2020

A modern new-build overlooking the bay has 5,200 square feet of living space and six bedrooms, six and a half baths. The chef’s kitchen features custom cabinetry and quartz countertops, a Gaggenau gas cooktop and Teppanyaki griddle centrally located in the island, and Thermador appliances including refrigerator, freezer, wine fridge and dual dishwashers. An infinity, gunite pool and spa sit at the edge of the bay, just steps away from a private dock and sandy beach.

16 Notre Dame Road, Sag Harbor

Sold Price: $5.56 million

Broker: Compass

Closed: September 2020

Located on a cul-de-sac in Redwood, this 4,100-square-foot traditional house sits on Sag Harbor Cove with a waterside pool and a deep-water dock for two boats. All rooms, including four bedrooms, have a view of the water. A separate guest suite has its own entrance.

36 Elm Street, Southampton

Sold Price: $3.5 million

Broker: Susan Hovdesven, Douglas Elliman

Closed: September 2020

A custom traditional home designed by the architect Brian Brady, offers three living levels. The first floor has a double-height foyer for a dramatic first impression, gourmet eat-in-kitchen with a separate pantry area, large living room with fireplace and a junior master suite. The second floor has two additional guest suites and a master suite with a private sitting room and fireplace. The lower level is finished and has a full bath, living space and plenty of storage, and a potential space for a fifth bedroom. There is a heated gunite pool, a pool house with full bath, an outdoor shower and garage.

