Gosman’s Dock in Montauk Listed for $45 Million

The Gosman’s real estate portfolio in Montauk, a family-owned business since 1943 on some of the most prime commercial property in the Hamptons, is once again on the market.

Often simply referred to as Gosman’s Dock, the portfolio consists of nine properties on 11.6 acres, on Montauk Harbor. There are four restaurants, six retail stores, a wholesale lobster and fish business and four staff housing properties, totaling 48,145 square feet of space, plus the dock and marina. There is also a large parking lot and some vacant land.

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, has the exclusive listing at $45 million.

“Family owned and operated for more than 70 years, the properties present investors with an opportunity to acquire 600 feet of unobstructed waterfront views in one of the nation’s premier vacation destinations,” said Henri M. Kessler with Marcus & Millichap in Manhattan, who is representing the listings with Michael Tuccillo.

“Due to high demand for commercial real estate in Montauk and the limited supply, prices can be high compared to other areas in the region,” said Kessler.

It has been on the market in the past, for as much as $55 million in 2006. It returned to the market in 2016 for $52.5 million, nearly selling in 2019, though the deal fell through.

“Zoned for waterfront, resort, and central business uses, the portfolio includes Gosman’s Dock, a marina and shopping complex in operation since 1943,” Tuccillo added. Robert and Mary Gosman, fish packers who envisioned opening a “fish shack” and chowder stand, were the founders, who raised six children in Montauk, who took over the business and now whose children still run various aspects of it.

“The Gosman family purchased additional properties in 1950 and 1958,” Tuccillo continued.

Gosman’s Dock, located at 484 West Lake Drive, offers the 26,101-square-foot marina and shopping complex with six buildings, three restaurants and six retail shops, which also offer fishing charters and boat rentals.

Gosman’s Seafood Restaurant at 500 West Lake Drive is a 13,091-square-foot space with plenty of seating, outdoor patios overlooking the harbor and a second-floor office area. It is opened seasonally.

Seasonal staff housing is located on two adjacent parcels at 507 and 511 West Lake Drive, 2 Wells Avenue and 6 Wells Avenue.

The vacant parcels at 521 West Lake Drive provide another 1.3 acres with views of Gardiner’s Bay. The offering also includes 543 West Lake Drive, home to Gaviola’s Market, Suffolk County National Bank and a boat storage area. The 2.25-acre parking lot is located at 493 West Lake Drive.

