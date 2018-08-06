Remember the Guy Who Graffitied the Flag on His House? Here's What He Built

Just about three years ago, Michael White of Georgica Builders had had it up to here with the Southampton Village Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review. He had permission to demolish his house, but he got annoyed at the ARB's scrutiny of the larger house he intended to build. So he decided to spray paint the American flag all over the front of his house as a protest. Mr. White said at the time, "I'm a builder, and it's my own house, and I know what I'm doing, and I don't need their feedback. I figured if they want something to complain about, I'll give them something to complain about. They can't make me take down the American flag."

At the time, we kind of wondered if it was really a new house for himself he was building. A lot of contractors say that and then a couple years later, the place is on the market. Well, it's 2018, and the place is on the market. It looks pretty nice, though.

It's 4600 square feet, which we assume includes the finished lower level, which comes complete with a gym. There are five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a two car garage (which we think is also supposed to work as a pool house), and a gunite pool, all on 0.3 of an acre. It's repped by Vanessa Sanmartin at Elliman.

We particularly like the kitchen, which is a generous size with acres of white marble and an appealing blue island.

None of the rooms are huge, but they're all reasonable, comfortable sizes.

Asking price is $4 million, which strikes us as a bit high for the neighborhood. It's a perfectly fine neighborhood, but we think the price needs to head south to get an offer.

For more, click here. 81 Wooley Street, Southampton