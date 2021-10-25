Gucci Wallpaper, Industrial Flourishes Offer Style, Durability in This Springs Home

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A Springs house with an H-shaped layout has recently come on the market for $1.595 million. Dana Trotter of Sotheby’s International Realty is representing the home, which was featured in The New York Times in 2009 for its renovation.

The then-owners were Russell Groves and Neal Becksted, principals at the Manhattan architecture and Interior design firm S. Russell Groves (Manhattanites may recognize the name as being responsible for Scarpetta in the meatpacking district and Blanc de Chine on Fifth Avenue). After they bought the 1980s spec home, they gave it an overhaul, adding character and style, while also creating “a low-maintenance getaway,” the article explains.

“We wanted something compact, efficient and casual,” Groves told The Times. He and Becksted sold the home in 2011.

The 1,500-square-foot cedar-sided house is located on a secluded half-acre parcel in a wooded area surrounded by oaks and pines.

At the center of the H-shaped layout is a bright and airy great room thanks to sliding French doors that open to the rear deck and clerestory windows that allow the light to pour in. The room also features a brick, wood-burning fireplace that rises through the vaulted ceilings past the exposed beams and a modern chandelier that hangs down (However, we are told certain lighting fixtures are excluded from the sale). Hardwood floors are featured throughout most of the house.

The eat-in kitchen opens to the great room and features “a handsome gray accented with Gucci wallpaper,” stainless-steel surfaces and cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances and “a gorgeous built-in banquette,” Trotter’s listing says.

“Industrial flourishes like the robust metal frames, doors with ribbed glass inserts, canvas roller shades and antique push- button switches add substance and durability,” the listing continues.

There are a total of three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom has a row of horizontal windows that allows for privacy, but also natural light. It has an ensuite bathroom with a retro-looking mop sink with cross handles, as well as white subway tiles.

Two generously-sized guest bedrooms can be found in the opposite wing of the house. They share a full bathroom in the hallway.

The rear wood deck offers lots of space for outdoor dining or relaxation, while overlooking the large pool.

Trotter says the home has been meticulously maintained and even comes with a new central air-conditioning system. The well water has a filtration system for the whole house. There is also an irrigation system.

The full basement provides added storage space.

“This secluded, stylish and carefree modern beach house presents an excellent opportunity to the discerning buyer,” Trotter says.

[Listing: 23 Delavan Street, Springs|Broker: Dana Trotter of Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

