This Hampton Bays House May Make You Feel Lucky

The house at 22 Fortune Cookie Lane sits on a cul-de-sac in Hampton Bays.

Looking for a family home close to the water in Hampton Bays? You may be in luck and this is the home for you.

Priced at $1.3 million, the house at 22 Fortune Cookie Lane is a post-modern home with 2,369 square feet of living space nestled on a cul-de-sac. With four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, it’s an ideal spot for a family, while also being south of the highway and not far from Shinnecock Bay.

John Patrick of the Connelly Team at Douglas Elliman has the listing for this 0.34-acre parcel.

“The property has plenty of room for buyers to create their own backyard pool that is already surrounded by full-grown evergreen trees,” Patrick says.

The first floor boasts an open and classic layout with elegant wood floors throughout. The main living area includes a sitting room, a living room with a cozy fireplace, a dining room, and an eat-in kitchen. A large laundry room connects the kitchen to a first-floor bonus space with a separate entrance, adding both convenience and functionality.

Upstairs, the primary en suite bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet. Three additional large guest bedrooms offer ample space for family and guests.

Sliding glass doors from the living room open to a large deck with a sunken hot tub set amidst a lush lawn and tall trees, creating a private backyard.

The home is conveniently located less than two miles from the Hampton Bays Long Island Rail Road and Hampton Jitney stop, making it easy for commuters or those coming out just for the weekend, too.

It’s also three miles to Ponquogue Beach.

Open houses will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Sunday, June 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

[Listing: 22 Fortune Cookie Lane, Hampton Bays | Broker: John Patrick Douglas Elliman Real Estate]

