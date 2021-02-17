Two Parcels on Quiet Country Street Could Become Your Hampton Bays Estate

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An unusual opportunity to own a Southampton Town estate situated in a true country-like setting has popped up in Hampton Bays. Two parcels at the end of a cul-de-sac in Hampton Bays are available for $2.85 million, or just the property with a 6,000-square-foot contemporary home on it for $2.375 million.

The 2.34-acre estate near Red Creek Pond is adjacent to and nearby Southampton Town preserved property and county parkland. The residential plot at 27 Realnautic Court is 1.28 acres and the accompanying parcel, a fully separate and buildable lot at 23 Realnautic Court, measures 1.06 acres.

In addition to the spacious home, 27 Realnautic Court also offers sprawling lawns, an oversized pool at 25 feet by 65 feet, a spa, an outdoor kitchen, a Zen garden and access to nature trails and the parkland.

The two-story mostly brick home, impeccably built in 1990, according to Morabito, provides five bedrooms and four and a half baths. The highlight for any buyer will be the expansive master suite with a marble bathroom, sitting room, dressing area, study and fireplace.

As for the main living area, it is open and inviting. The great room alone is 2,000 square feet with soaring ceilings, walls of windows, a fireplace and a sunken living room. There is also an additional 550-square-foot family room that boasts nearly 20-foot ceilings and a stone fireplace.

Other highlights include a large, wood-paneled chef’s kitchen, a formal dining room and a Finnish sauna.

For efficiency purposes, there is three-zone heating, cooling and sound.

[Listing: 27 Realnautic Court, Hampton Bays | Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.