Adrianna Nava Joins SERHANT. in the Hamptons

SERHANT. has announced its latest addition in the Hamptons. Adrianna Nava, a Behind The Hedges columnist writing about Hamptons market data, has joined as the sales manager.

Ryan Serhant, known for his role on Million Dollar Listing New York, started the eponymous real estate firm in September 2020.

“SERHANT. is the most followed real estate brand in the world. We are innovating the traditional brokerage model through media and content creation,” says Nava. “Ryan is an active agent and everyone on our leadership team has significant real estate experience behind them. This gives us a unique advantage as the industry continues to evolve — we are already thinking about how we are going to transact real estate 10 years into the future.”

Nava joined the firm officially on September 13 and will be working out of SERHANT. House in Water Mill, which opened this summer.

“At SERHANT. we are truly agent-focused and our listings have an unrivaled amplification platform. SERHANT.’s strong focus on media production and leveraging the most impactful marketing opportunities puts our agents and properties in front of more people than anyone else,” Nava told Behind The Hedges.

Nava, who has been working on the South Fork for 25 years and living here full-time for the last 10, became a licensed real estate salesperson with Sotheby’s International Realty in East Hampton in 2013. She then joined Compass as an agent operations manager and listings associate in 2016 and was later promoted to Senior Agent Experience Manager.

“My time at Compass was great. I agree with Ryan’s recent comments that Compass has been fantastic for the industry in forcing technology forward and creating more centricity around the agent,” she says. “One thing I learned from coaching real estate agents over the last two years is that the industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace and the approach that SERHANT. is taking is really exciting.”

As the sales manager at SERHANT. she will be managing the Hamptons office and agents while focusing on recruiting for growth.

Nava also founded Hamptons Market Data, using her expertise to write columns for Behind The Hedges, as well as Hamptons Real Estate Showcase.

“When I was developing Hamptons Market Data, I learned a lot tuning in to Garrett Derderian,” she says of SERHANT.’s Director of Market Intelligence. “I look forward to working with Garrett as we continue to expand SERHANT.’s reporting department offering the best-in-class market information,” she adds.

“The SERHANT. model is thinking 10 steps ahead. I’m really excited about our technology development and marketing plans. Hamptons agents will like the freedom and support they have in developing their own brands and our properties will have consumer reach like no other firm,” she says.

