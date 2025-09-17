Hamptons Agents Weigh In: What’s Next for the Market This Fall?

With Labor Day marking the close of the Hamptons’ summer season, we asked agents how they see the market evolving this fall. As the pace shifts from summer, what are you watching most closely in the weeks ahead — whether it’s inventory levels, buyer confidence, pricing adjustments, or broader economic factors that may influence activity? Also, how does the upcoming mayoral election affect the Hamptons market, if at all?

Judi Desiderio

WILLIAM RAVEIS REAL ESTATE

EAST HAMPTON

The fall historically is usually our best-selling season. This year, with the anticipated adjustment and interest rates, we expect buyers who may have been sitting on the sidelines to jump in. That said, inventory is still low, but ticking up. We have seen the bber high-end 20 million and up, has been on a great run. This tells me that the Uber wealthy are focused on diversifying their funds with an eye towards real estate. Many of our clients who reside in Manhattan are concerned about the mayoral race, and how it will impact their businesses and their lifestyle — I’m going to leave it at that knowing that places like the Hamptons in Florida will benefit if there is an upset.

Anthony Rosina

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

BRIDGEHAMPTON

With Labor Day behind us and the fall season fast approaching, perspectives of many kinds seemingly shift in an instant. Much like the dissipating traffic of Tumbleweed Tuesday, some detours in the Hamptons market appear to be occurring as well. Late August saw an influx of properties going into contract, with summer tenants possibly making a last dash at making a purchase. And good for them if they did, because finding quality inventory in certain locations can still be a challenge (For example: four+ bedrooms with a pool in the Dunes, or an affordable beach cottage on the water in Sag Harbor). This, coupled with political and economic unrest and a highly charged New York City mayoral election, may cause even savvy buyers to press pause temporarily while they reevaluate their priorities. While summer tenants and would-be home buyers often have the best of intentions of continuing their search once they return to the city, life often gets in the way of their plans, and they may not be as readily available to return eastward. But opportunities emerge and we continue to search for just the right property to make their dream home purchase a reality.

Evan Kulman

KULMAN HARRISON TEAM

COMPASS

BRIDGEHAMPTON

As the Hamptons transitions from the high energy of summer into the more contemplative fall season, we are expecting to see a slight uptick in inventory. This, along with the anticipated lowering of interest rates, is expected to contribute to a busy fall season on both sides of the equation. As we get closer to the winter season, we usually see sellers willing to play ball, versus other times of year. Inventory is a key metric this season — and we think that well-positioned buyers will have some new opportunities. Demand for instant gratification and turnkey properties in prime locations remains strong. Overall, buyers are cautiously optimistic and are hoping to land something soon. As for the upcoming mayoral election, while local elections in New York City don’t directly sway the Hamptons market in a major way, they can subtly influence the mood among NYC-based buyers, who make up a significant portion of our clientele. Policies affecting taxation, public safety, or business climate in the city will either bolster or dampen second-home enthusiasm out east.

Tim Davis

THE CORCORAN GROUP

SOUTHAMPTON

Away from the distractions of summer, this quieter period is often when deals truly come together. The season’s social commitments, travel, and time with family and friends can make it difficult for many prospective buyers to focus on a major real estate acquisition. Yet, savvy clients are quietly laying the groundwork – touring properties and positioning themselves to make strategic decisions as the season winds down. This year’s ‘in-season’ activity was exceptionally strong, and all signs point to continued momentum through the end of 2025. As we enter the fall, we’re already seeing heightened interest from buyers. The challenge in our market remains inventory. Quality listings are limited, and demand is strong. Our local buyer pool is sophisticated, well-informed, and value-driven; when the right opportunity arises, they move with confidence.

Nicole Tunick

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

BRIDGEHAMPTON

As we enter into the Fall selling season, “shopping” has been robust. Buyers are definitely more confident. Requests to show homes have picked up significantly. There is a buzz in the air about the possibility of an interest rate cut. Buyers seem more optimistic than they have over the past six months. Since Labor Day is behind us, we are having an easier time gaining access into homes that had previously been rented or occupied for the season. This is and will result in more sales volume. As far as the NYC mayoral election: it’s a wait-and-see.

This article appears in the Sept. 19 issue of Behind The Hedges in Dan’s Papers. Tap this link to read the full digital version.