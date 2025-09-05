As the summer draws to a close with Labor Day weekend, we want to catch up with Long Island agents in western Suffolk and Nassau Counties. What are you watching most closely as we head into the post-Labor Day market?

Maggie Keats

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

SYOSSET

Five things I am watching as we head into the post-Labor Day market: 1) New Listings — Many sellers wait until after summer vacations to list. Homes that haven’t sold may also see price adjustments. 2) More Focused Buyers — Casual summer “lookers” fall away. Those who remain in the market are typically motivated, aiming to close before the holidays or year-end. 3) Interest Rate Movement — Rates heavily influence buyer affordability. If rates tick down even slightly in the fall, demand can spike. If rates remain steady or rise, expect buyers to be selective and value-driven. 5) Seasonal Activity — Early fall is historically the second-busiest market after spring. My advice for sellers: price strategically, refresh staging/marketing, and capture motivated buyers while inventory is still relatively tight. For buyers: watch for new inventory, be ready to act quickly, especially on homes that lingered over the summer: they may have room for negotiation.

Rachel Epstein

THE AGENCY

NORTH SHORE OFFICE

As we head into the post-Labor Day market, I’m closely watching how buyer activity rebounds after the usual summer slowdown. September typically brings buyers who want to be in contract before the holidays, but I know today’s affordability challenges could temper that surge. Mortgage rates remain the biggest factor in pushing buyers to move forward. Inventory is another major focus for me — levels are still low, and I’m paying attention to whether more sellers will take advantage of the fall selling season or continue holding onto their low-rate mortgages. Pricing strategy is critical right now. Well-positioned homes in desirable neighborhoods continue to attract strong interest, while overpriced listings risk sitting on the market. From what I see, starter and mid-tier single-family homes remain competitive, while condos and co-ops face difficulties from higher carrying costs. The fall market’s sweet spot is typically from September through mid-November and I’m mindful that both buyers and sellers have a limited window to make a move before activity cools heading into the winter months.

Vivian Parisi

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

SEA CLIFF

I have always welcomed the post Labor Day market — it being an opportunity for buyers to come to a decision on a home after shopping the market since spring. Also, it’s a time for sellers to jump into the housing market with a fresh piece of inventory, knowing that there are still serious buyers out there wanting to make a deal before the year ends. At this moment in time, I’m sure that buyers, sellers and agents are waiting for the Federal Reserve’s September meeting to hear if there will be a decrease in interest rates. No matter how small a decrease, this should give a little shot in the arm for those buyers who have been sitting on the fence. Also, buyers who are holding on to low-interest-rate mortgages who clearly need to make a move will feel a bit better about purchasing. Compare this effect to a “markdown” on an item you’ve had your eye on. This sweet spot (September-October) comes before the holiday season and the full effects of the tariffs expected to hit next year. At the end, I see many more opportunities to connect the dots for people.

Molly Deegan

BRANCH REAL ESTATE

SEA CLIFF

I’ve been noticing some interesting shifts on the North Shore as we wrap up summer. Unlike last year, buyers aren’t always sprinting in on day one with multiple offers, but when a home is positioned and priced well, the demand is still there and the activity is strong. This tells me the market is moving toward a healthier balance. Buyers are gaining a little more leverage, whether through negotiations or simply having the space to make more thoughtful decisions, and sellers who remain realistic are still seeing excellent results. What’s encouraging is that this balance feels sustainable. Over the past few months, I’ve seen buyers who might have been hesitant in the spring come back more motivated, realizing that waiting hasn’t given them much relief from low inventory. At the same time, sellers know fall is a key window to capture serious buyers who want to be settled before the holidays. The result is a market that, while less frantic, still feels very active and full of opportunity on both sides. As we head into September, I’m optimistic we’ll see that energy carry into a busy and productive fall season here on the North Shore.

This article appeared in the new Long Island Press Home magazine inside the September issue of the Long Island Press. Tap this link to see the full digital edition. For more Real Estate Roundtables, click here.