Summer on Long Island can be a whirlwind. There’s so much going on from Memorial Day through Labor Day while kids are off from school and the weather is at its best. There are endless ways to have fun in the sun and on the water, plus the many events, concerts, fairs and block parties to attend. What do some of the top brokers do to have fun and unwind, that is, in between showings and client meetings?

Jennie Katz

BLUE ISLAND HOMES

BELLMORE

In the summer, I love any chance to unwind at the beach. Walking the Long Island shoreline with my dogs as they jump in the waves is the best reset. As a real estate agent, I spend so much time helping clients find their perfect homes near the water, so I really appreciate getting to enjoy it myself. Boating with friends and family is another favorite, and nothing beats a great meal with my kids. If I’m near Westhampton Beach, I love to stop at Olish Farms for one of their fresh fruit pies. It’s the simple things like good food, fresh air, and family that keep me grounded.

Molly Deegan

BRANCH REAL ESTATE GROUP

SEA CLIFF

Freedom means having the ability to shape our own lives — and homeownership is one of the clearest reflections of that freedom. The modern American Dream may look different than it did decades ago, but at its core, it still represents stability, self-determination, and a sense of belonging. On Long Island, where each village and neighborhood has its own unique character, homeownership is more than just a milestone — it’s a personal statement. Long Island buyers aren’t just looking for square footage or finishes; they’re searching for a lifestyle that aligns with their values and aspirations. Whether it’s the freedom to raise a family in a walkable community with great schools, to downsize and simplify near the water, or to invest in a property that reflects their individuality, that sense of agency is powerful. At Branch Real Estate Group, we see firsthand how meaningful it is when clients find a home that feels like the right fit. Especially in a world that often feels uncertain, owning a home brings a level of control and rootedness that many are striving for. That’s why we don’t just sell houses — we help people find the freedom to live life on their own terms.

Danielle Evangelista

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

FRANKLIN SQUARE

Summers on Long Island are truly one of a kind, offering endless opportunities for both residents and visitors. Some of my favorite activities include catching a concert at Jones Beach Theater, meeting friends at one of the many great waterfront restaurants, taking sunset walks along the boardwalk, or driving out east — whether to the North Fork or the South Fork — to enjoy the beaches, vineyards, farmers’ markets, shopping, and more. In my opinion, there’s no better place to be in the summer than Long Island.

Ricardo Pena

THE AGENCY

BAY SHORE

Summer on Long Island is simply the best! Even though it’s our busy season in the real estate industry, I carve out time to enjoy what makes Long Island so special. Some mornings, I start my day with a walk through the tree‑lined streets of my hometown, Nesconset. Later in the evening, when business slows down, my kids and I head to Long Beach in Nissequogue — one of the North Shore’s hidden gems. We sit on the shore and watch the sun dip below the Sound, or we hike up the bluffs for an even better view. For a midday escape, I love treating clients (or my family) to an outdoor, waterfront lunch. The LakeHouse in Bay Shore offers dockside seating overlooking the Great South Bay and Prime in Huntington delivers equally stunning harbor views and boasts a dockside patio—perfect for a midday break. On the weekends, my family and I tend to enjoy Robert Moses Beach for some wave crashing or Fire Island for what feels like a staycation for a day. It’s easy to stay connected with the beauty and charm Long Island has to offer, regardless of the shore.

Alexandra Parisi

COMPASS

GARDEN CITY

My favorite summer activity on the island is a great concert at Jones Beach. It is the absolute best venue to take in a good show (I just saw Counting Crows there the other day!). Also a big fan of al fresco dining at local restaurants, Prime in Huntington being a favorite, thanks to the fabulous water views. But truth be told, my home is my haven, and my backyard tops my list of favorite places. Post-gym morning coffee by the pool before the chaos of the day begins, evening swims with my husband followed by a glass of rosé poolside or beside the outdoor fireplace. This is how I recharge and enjoy a little time “off” (phone in hand, of course).

Tara Fox

LOIS KIRSCHENBAUM TEAM

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

GREENVALE

Summer on Long Island is, without question, my favorite time of year. The energy is high, the beaches are beautiful, and there’s a rhythm to the season that makes even the busiest days feel a little lighter. I always start my mornings with a workout, and in the summer, I try to take it outside — an early run outside beats the treadmill any day. I play tennis, recently started learning padel, and spend time with my girlfriends over canasta or mahjong, which I’m still getting the hang of. Weekends are for outdoor dining, beach days, and time with my children and family. I love heading out east whenever I can, and if I manage to leave my phone behind for a few hours, that’s a real win. Of course, in this business, the moment I carve out time for a getaway is often when a client decides they want to sell and list their home or a buyer’s offer is acceptable — Murphy’s Law. But that’s part of it — you learn to find balance in between the calls, the showings, and the deals. That’s what makes summer here on Long Island so special: you can be fully immersed in the lifestyle, even while doing what you love. Happy Summer!

This article appeared in the August 2025, edition of Behind The Hedges Powered by the Long Island Press. To read the full digital edition, click here. For past Real Estate Roundtable columns, click here.