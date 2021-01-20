Renovated Beach House Offers ‘Slice of Paradise’ on Scenic Cold Spring Pond for Under $1.5M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A recently renovated house with water views offers “a slice of paradise nestled on scenic Cold Spring Pond,” according to the listing for 39 Inlet Road East in Shinnecock Hills. Wendy Ricci of Saunders & Associates listed the house for $1.149 million.

The two-story shingled house is located on .38 of an acre, practically on the water and conveniently located between Southampton Village and Hampton Bays.

A circular driveway lined with Belgium blocks leads to the landscaped front yard with shrubbery and bluestone pavers. A covered front porch with decorative railing lends to the curb appeal of this approximately 2,500-square-foot home. Enter through the double glass front doors and buyers will be captivated by the light-filled space and water view through walls of sliding doors.

Brand new wide plank prime oak floors can be found throughout the home. A decorative feature in the living room is a fireplace surround that was redesigned during the recent renovation with mother-of-pearl mosaic tile and granite hearth. The dining room has two sides of double sliding glass doors that also let in lots of light and provide for wonderful views over a summer meal.

There is also a large kitchen that is open to a breakfast room under a vaulted ceiling. A large bay window fills the room with natural light.

[Listing: 39 Inlet Road East, Shinnecock Hills | Broker: Wendy Ricci, Saunders & Associates]

