Hamptons Open House: See Water Mill’s ‘Island in the Sky’

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

For this weekend’s open houses in the Hamptons head to one of the highest points in Water Mill. “Island in the Sky,” as the home was formerly known thanks to its elevated pool and spa, is surrounded by a reserve on 15 acres and is one of the most unique properties in the Hamptons.

The approximately 12,000-square-foot house was custom built by Japanese-American architect and sculptor Setsuo Ito. The home is designed for entertaining with views of the Atlantic Ocean on the south side and views to the Peconic Bay on the north side.

This home at 984a Noyac Path was recently renovated, but the property presents endless possibilities, according to Angela Boyer-Stump of Sotheby’s International Realty, who has the home listed at $7.995 million.

Want to know more about this interesting home’s history? Click here. Then check it out on Saturday, August 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:

182 Three Mile Harbor-Hog Creek Road, Springs

Price: $1.745 million

Broker: Rebekah C. Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, August 5, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

210 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton

Price: $3.5 million

Broker: Rylan Jacka, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, August 5, 12 p..m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

68 Fresh Pond, Amagansett

Price: $9,999,999

Broker: William R. Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate

Friday, August 5, 3 – 5 p.m., Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

100 Narrow Lane, Southampton Village

Price: $2.995 million

Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

23 Spring Close Highway, East Hampton

Price: $5.495 million

Brokers: Ryan Lang and Aran Scott, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, August 6, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

16 McGregor Drive, Shinnecock Hills

Price: $1.795 million

Brokers: Thomas Cavallo and Alexandra Toscano, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, August 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

17 Worchester Court, Bridgehampton

Price: $1.65 million

Broker: Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, August 7, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

43 Noyac Harbor Road, Noyac

Price: $4.25 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, August 7, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

Looking for North Fork open houses? Check out our post on Saturday morning.