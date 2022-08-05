Open Houses

Hamptons Open House: See Water Mill’s ‘Island in the Sky’

Hamptons open houses
The home at 984a Noyac Path in Water Mill
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

For this weekend’s open houses in the Hamptons head to one of the highest points in Water Mill. “Island in the Sky,” as the home was formerly known thanks to its elevated pool and spa, is surrounded by a reserve on 15 acres and is one of the most unique properties in the Hamptons.

The approximately 12,000-square-foot house was custom built by Japanese-American architect and sculptor Setsuo Ito. The home is designed for entertaining with views of the Atlantic Ocean on the south side and views to the Peconic Bay on the north side.

This home at 984a Noyac Path was recently renovated, but the property presents endless possibilities, according to Angela Boyer-Stump of Sotheby’s International Realty, who has the home listed at $7.995 million.

Want to know more about this interesting home’s history? Click here. Then check it out on Saturday, August 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

182 Three Mile Harbor-Hog Creek Road, Springs
Price: $1.745 million
Broker: Rebekah C. Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, August 5, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

open houses
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

210 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton
Price: $3.5 million
Broker: Rylan Jacka, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, August 5, 12 p..m. – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

East End Real Estate, Town & Country
Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

68 Fresh Pond, Amagansett
Price: $9,999,999
Broker: William R. Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate
Friday, August 5, 3 – 5 p.m., Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

100 Narrow Lane, Southampton Village
Price: $2.995 million
Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

23 Spring Close Highway, East Hampton
Price: $5.495 million
Brokers: Ryan Lang and Aran Scott, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, August 6, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

16 McGregor Drive, Shinnecock Hills
Price: $1.795 million
Brokers: Thomas Cavallo and Alexandra Toscano, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, August 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

17 Worchester Court, Bridgehampton
Price: $1.65 million
Broker: Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, August 7, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

43 Noyac Harbor Road, Noyac
Price: $4.25 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, August 7, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Looking for North Fork open houses? Check out our post on Saturday morning

 

 

