Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.
Open house: Saturday, July 13, 10:30AM-12:00PM
Ask: $4.395 million
Beds: 7
Baths: 6.5
Size: 1.4 acre; 6,000 square feet
Features: Architect-designed modern completed in 2017. Views over an open field via huge glass walls; the high-end kitchen features pietra cardosa counters and opens to a mahogany deck next to the large gunite pool with double infinity edge.
91 Sherrill Road, East Hampton
Open house: Saturday, July 13, 11:00AM-12:30PM
Ask: $1.795 million
Beds: 3
Baths: 2
Size: 0.30 of an acre; 1,800 square feet
Features: Beautifully restored 1930's traditional home in East Hampton Village. Updated but with charm left intact. There is also a heated and air-conditioned artist studio/pool house with a wet bar.
Open house: Saturday, July 13, 12:00PM-1:30PM
Ask: $1.749 million
Beds: 3
Baths: 2
Size: 0.22 of an acre; 1,694 square feet
Features: A small house, which could be added on to, in Pine Neck overlooking Mill Creek and Noyac Bay. House offers two living rooms with fireplaces, but best of all is the bulkhead with deep water dock.