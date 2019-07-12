Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

22 Scrimshaw Lane, Amagansett

Open house: Saturday, July 13, 10:30AM-12:00PM

Ask: $4.395 million

Beds: 7

Baths: 6.5

Size: 1.4 acre; 6,000 square feet

Features: Architect-designed modern completed in 2017. Views over an open field via huge glass walls; the high-end kitchen features pietra cardosa counters and opens to a mahogany deck next to the large gunite pool with double infinity edge.

91 Sherrill Road, East Hampton

Open house: Saturday, July 13, 11:00AM-12:30PM

Ask: $1.795 million

Beds: 3

Baths: 2

Size: 0.30 of an acre; 1,800 square feet

Features: Beautifully restored 1930's traditional home in East Hampton Village. Updated but with charm left intact. There is also a heated and air-conditioned artist studio/pool house with a wet bar.

4 Bernard Place, Sag Harbor

Open house: Saturday, July 13, 12:00PM-1:30PM

Ask: $1.749 million

Beds: 3

Baths: 2

Size: 0.22 of an acre; 1,694 square feet

Features: A small house, which could be added on to, in Pine Neck overlooking Mill Creek and Noyac Bay. House offers two living rooms with fireplaces, but best of all is the bulkhead with deep water dock.