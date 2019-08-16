Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

140 Hills Station Road, Southampton

Open house: Friday, August 16, 2:30PM-4:00PM

Ask: $1.495 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 3

Size: 1.8 acre; 3,400 square feet

Features: A large plot includes a pool, pool house with fireplace (which could be used as an art studio), and a house with an open plan design, leading to the multi level patios and decks. There's a craft room/den with office and loft space as well.

169 Division Street, Sag Harbor

Open house: Saturday, August 17, 10:00AM-11:30AM

Ask: $3.195 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 4

Size: 0.09 acre; 3,100 square feet

Features: An 1870 house that's been restored with smart home technology that controls everything. But you'll find historic wide-plank pine floors, cast iron tubs, Dutch doors, and a rare third floor with cast iron stove in a library, complete with another bedroom and bath.

83 Bay Avenue, Hampton Bays

Open house: Saturday, August 17, 11:00AM-12:00; Sunday, August 18, 11:00AM-12:00

Ask: $695,000

Beds: 2

Baths: 1

Size: 0.6 acre; 1100 square feet

Features: This small cottage has been restored inside and out with quality finishes. Out back is a heated saltwater gunit pool, with patio and garage. Inside you'll find a new kitchen and a dining area with Noguchi chandelier.