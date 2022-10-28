Hamptons Open Houses: East Hampton Abode Close to Beach and Bay

Among the Hamptons open houses this weekend, check out an East Hampton home, just one mile from the beach and bay. Located at 73 Three Mile Harbor Drive, this house is asking $2.44 million, listed with Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele of Brown Harris Stevens.
With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, it has space for the entire family. A living room with a wood-burning masonry fireplace and vaulted ceilings make for cozy winter days. Ideal for hosting, the large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a counter ions up to a formal dining room. An office space is featured for functionality.
Outside buyers can find a deck/patio, a fire pit area and an in-ground pool as well as a shaded pergola.
See this space Saturday, October 29 from 12 to 2 p.m.
Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:
397 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack
Price: $18.9 million
Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 29, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
18 Spring Pond Lane, Southampton
Price: $2.195 million
Broker: Ina Charkow, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 29, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
3 Artist Colony Lane, Southampton Village
Price: $9.25 million
Brokers: Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 29, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
483 Middle Lane Highway, Noyack
Price: $4.595 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun and Toni-Ann Warren, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 29, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
3 Farrell Court, Water Mill
Price: $7.85 million
Broker: Corey Demasco, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
203 Bull Path, East Hampton
Price: $5.4 million
Brokers: Randi R Ball and Sara Bertha, Corcoran
Saturday, October 29, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
62 Buell Lane Extension, East Hampton
Price: $5.45 million
Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 29, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
1 Duck Road, Remsenburg
Price: $1.85 million
Brokers: Donna L. Landry and Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 29, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
173 Davids Lane, Water Mill
Price: $14.5 million
Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30, 12 – 2 p.m.
261 Brick Kiln Road, Bridgehampton
Price: $2.595 million
Broker: Doranne Phillips Telberg, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 29, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, October 30, 1:30 – 3 p.m.
9 Lockwood Lane, East Hampton South
Price: $12.9 million
Brokers: Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 29, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
79 North Bishop Lane, Southampton
Price: $2.985 million
Brokers: David Kandinov and Jeannie Curran, Corcoran
Saturday, October 29, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
57 Woodthrush Lane, Water Mill
Price: $3 million
Broker: Andrew Azoulay, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, October 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
274 Division Street, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $3.295 million
Brokers: Marcy Braun Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, October 30, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
