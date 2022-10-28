Hamptons Open Houses: East Hampton Abode Close to Beach and Bay

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Among the Hamptons open houses this weekend, check out an East Hampton home, just one mile from the beach and bay. Located at 73 Three Mile Harbor Drive, this house is asking $2.44 million, listed with Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele of Brown Harris Stevens.

With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, it has space for the entire family. A living room with a wood-burning masonry fireplace and vaulted ceilings make for cozy winter days. Ideal for hosting, the large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a counter ions up to a formal dining room. An office space is featured for functionality.

Outside buyers can find a deck/patio, a fire pit area and an in-ground pool as well as a shaded pergola.

See this space Saturday, October 29 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:

397 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack

Price: $18.9 million

Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 29, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

See it here ->

18 Spring Pond Lane, Southampton

Price: $2.195 million

Broker: Ina Charkow, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 29, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

3 Artist Colony Lane, Southampton Village

Price: $9.25 million

Brokers: Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 29, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

483 Middle Lane Highway, Noyack

Price: $4.595 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun and Toni-Ann Warren, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 29, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

3 Farrell Court, Water Mill

Price: $7.85 million

Broker: Corey Demasco, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

203 Bull Path, East Hampton

Price: $5.4 million

Brokers: Randi R Ball and Sara Bertha, Corcoran

Saturday, October 29, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

62 Buell Lane Extension, East Hampton

Price: $5.45 million

Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 29, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1 Duck Road, Remsenburg

Price: $1.85 million

Brokers: Donna L. Landry and Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 29, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

173 Davids Lane, Water Mill

Price: $14.5 million

Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

261 Brick Kiln Road, Bridgehampton

Price: $2.595 million

Broker: Doranne Phillips Telberg, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 29, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, October 30, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

9 Lockwood Lane, East Hampton South

Price: $12.9 million

Brokers: Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 29, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

79 North Bishop Lane, Southampton

Price: $2.985 million

Brokers: David Kandinov and Jeannie Curran, Corcoran

Saturday, October 29, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

57 Woodthrush Lane, Water Mill

Price: $3 million

Broker: Andrew Azoulay, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, October 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

274 Division Street, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $3.295 million

Brokers: Marcy Braun Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, October 30, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

Looking for North Fork open houses? Check out our post on Saturday morning.