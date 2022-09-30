Hamptons Open Houses This Weekend: A Newly Built East Hampton Home, Plus More

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

There are lots of Hamptons open houses this weekend, but on Sunday, a stop at a newly constructed East Hampton home is a must.

Located at 62 Buell Lane Extension, this prime spot is priced at $5.45 million represented by John A. Healey of Sotheby’s International Realty.

This English cottage-style space, built by Brian Glasser, features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and plenty of living space in the 5,600 square feet. Buyers can cook up an autumnal dinner in the professional kitchen with high-end Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. A laundry room, media room, gym, glassed-in sauna and wine cellar combine functionality and fun on the lower level.

Step outside into a professionally designed landscape surrounding a heated gunite pool and spa, along with a pool house, changing room, wet bar, dishwasher and full bath.

Modifications are possible for future buyers. See the home on Sunday, October 2 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Looking for North Fork open houses? Check out our post on Saturday morning.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:



2 Jodys Path, East Hampton

Price: $3.495 million

Broker: Ann Ciardullo, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

30 Woodpink Drive, East Hampton

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Anthony Rosina, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Sunday, October 2, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1025 Flying Point Road, Water Mill

Price: $4.85 million

Broker: Ritchey Howe, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 1, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

803 & 807 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton

Price: $6.97 million

Broker: Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

11 Harrison Street, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $5.495 million

Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

68 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett

Price: $9.999999 million

Brokers: William R. Stoecker and Paige Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

97 North Summit Boulevard, Westhampton

Price: $2.195 million

Brokers: Jeannie Curran and Daniel Kandinov, Corcoran

Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

984 and 984a Noyac Path, Water Mill

Price: $7.995 million

Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

22 Farm House Lane, East Hampton

Price: $2.895 million

Broker: Nola Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

26 Pantigo, East Hampton

Price: $2.295 million

Broker: Richard Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

7 Kettle Court, East Hampton

Price: $3.25 million

Brokers: Christina Matos and Michael Petersohn, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

173 Davids Lane, Water Mill

Price: $14.5 million

Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 1, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

30 Laurel Hill Lane, Amagansett

Price: $8.495 million

Brokers: James Keogh, Hara Lang and Sarah Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 1, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

23 Fourteen Hills Court, Noyac

Price: $6.495 million

Broker: Timothy C. Burch, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, October 1, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, October 2, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

550 Little Noyac Path, Water Mill

Price: $7.995 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 1, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

156 Main Street, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $5.995 million

Broker: Stacy Meyrowitz, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 1, 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, October 2, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty4 Semaphore Road, East Hampton

Price: $2.049 million

Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 1, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

121 Lee Avenue, Southampton

Price: $6.495 million

Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, October 1, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

6 Trails End Road, Northwest Woods

Price: $4.899 million

Brokers: Ryan Lang and Aran Scott, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, October 2, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

See it here ->

397 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack

Price: $20.9 million

Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, October 2, 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

See it here ->

47 Schellinger, Amagansett

Price: $1.87 million

Broker: Kim Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, October 2, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

40 Joels Lane, Sag Harbor

Price: $3.7 million

Broker: Chris Tice, Corcoan

Sunday, October 2, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->