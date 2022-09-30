Hamptons Open Houses This Weekend: A Newly Built East Hampton Home, Plus More

There are lots of Hamptons open houses this weekend, but on Sunday, a stop at a newly constructed East Hampton home is a must.
Located at 62 Buell Lane Extension, this prime spot is priced at $5.45 million represented by John A. Healey of Sotheby’s International Realty.
This English cottage-style space, built by Brian Glasser, features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and plenty of living space in the 5,600 square feet. Buyers can cook up an autumnal dinner in the professional kitchen with high-end Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. A laundry room, media room, gym, glassed-in sauna and wine cellar combine functionality and fun on the lower level.
Step outside into a professionally designed landscape surrounding a heated gunite pool and spa, along with a pool house, changing room, wet bar, dishwasher and full bath.
Modifications are possible for future buyers. See the home on Sunday, October 2 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
More Hamptons open houses this weekend:
2 Jodys Path, East Hampton
Price: $3.495 million
Broker: Ann Ciardullo, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
30 Woodpink Drive, East Hampton
Price: $1.595 million
Broker: Anthony Rosina, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Sunday, October 2, 12 – 2 p.m.
1025 Flying Point Road, Water Mill
Price: $4.85 million
Broker: Ritchey Howe, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
803 & 807 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton
Price: $6.97 million
Broker: Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
11 Harrison Street, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $5.495 million
Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
68 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett
Price: $9.999999 million
Brokers: William R. Stoecker and Paige Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
97 North Summit Boulevard, Westhampton
Price: $2.195 million
Brokers: Jeannie Curran and Daniel Kandinov, Corcoran
Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
984 and 984a Noyac Path, Water Mill
Price: $7.995 million
Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
22 Farm House Lane, East Hampton
Price: $2.895 million
Broker: Nola Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
26 Pantigo, East Hampton
Price: $2.295 million
Broker: Richard Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
7 Kettle Court, East Hampton
Price: $3.25 million
Brokers: Christina Matos and Michael Petersohn, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
173 Davids Lane, Water Mill
Price: $14.5 million
Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 12 – 2 p.m.
30 Laurel Hill Lane, Amagansett
Price: $8.495 million
Brokers: James Keogh, Hara Lang and Sarah Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 1, 12 – 2 p.m.
23 Fourteen Hills Court, Noyac
Price: $6.495 million
Broker: Timothy C. Burch, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, October 1, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, October 2, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
550 Little Noyac Path, Water Mill
Price: $7.995 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 1, 1 – 3 p.m.
156 Main Street, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $5.995 million
Broker: Stacy Meyrowitz, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 1, 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, October 2, 1 – 3 p.m.
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty4 Semaphore Road, East Hampton
Price: $2.049 million
Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 2 – 4 p.m.
121 Lee Avenue, Southampton
Price: $6.495 million
Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, October 1, 2:30 – 4 p.m.
6 Trails End Road, Northwest Woods
Price: $4.899 million
Brokers: Ryan Lang and Aran Scott, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, October 2, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
397 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack
Price: $20.9 million
Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, October 2, 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
47 Schellinger, Amagansett
Price: $1.87 million
Broker: Kim Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, October 2, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
40 Joels Lane, Sag Harbor
Price: $3.7 million
Broker: Chris Tice, Corcoan
Sunday, October 2, 1 – 3 p.m.
