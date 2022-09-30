Hamptons Open Houses This Weekend: A Newly Built East Hampton Home, Plus More

Open Houses

The home at 62 Buell Lane Extension in East Hampton was completed in 2022.
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Real Estate

There are lots of Hamptons open houses this weekend, but on Sunday, a stop at a newly constructed East Hampton home is a must.

Located at 62 Buell Lane Extension, this prime spot is priced at $5.45 million represented by John A. Healey of Sotheby’s International Realty.

This English cottage-style space, built by Brian Glasser, features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and plenty of living space in the 5,600 square feet. Buyers can cook up an autumnal dinner in the professional kitchen with high-end Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. A laundry room, media room, gym, glassed-in sauna and wine cellar combine functionality and fun on the lower level.

Step outside into a professionally designed landscape surrounding a heated gunite pool and spa, along with a pool house, changing room, wet bar, dishwasher and full bath.

Modifications are possible for future buyers. See the home on Sunday, October 2 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Real Estate

2 Jodys Path, East Hampton
Price: $3.495 million
Broker: Ann Ciardullo, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Real Estate

30 Woodpink Drive, East Hampton
Price: $1.595 million
Broker: Anthony Rosina, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Sunday, October 2, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Real Estate

1025 Flying Point Road, Water Mill
Price: $4.85 million
Broker: Ritchey Howe, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

803 & 807 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton
Price: $6.97 million
Broker: Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

11 Harrison Street, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $5.495 million
Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

East End Real Estate, Town & Country
Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

68 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett
Price: $9.999999 million
Brokers: William R. Stoecker and Paige Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Corcoran

97 North Summit Boulevard, Westhampton
Price: $2.195 million
Brokers: Jeannie Curran and Daniel Kandinov, Corcoran
Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Real Estate

984 and 984a Noyac Path, Water Mill
Price: $7.995 million
Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

22 Farm House Lane, East Hampton
Price: $2.895 million
Broker: Nola Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

26 Pantigo, East Hampton
Price: $2.295 million
Broker: Richard Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

7 Kettle Court, East Hampton
Price: $3.25 million
Brokers: Christina Matos and Michael Petersohn, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

173 Davids Lane, Water Mill
Price: $14.5 million
Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

30 Laurel Hill Lane, Amagansett
Price: $8.495 million
Brokers: James Keogh, Hara Lang and Sarah Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 1, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

23 Fourteen Hills Court, Noyac
Price: $6.495 million
Broker: Timothy C. Burch, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, October 1, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, October 2, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

550 Little Noyac Path, Water Mill
Price: $7.995 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 1, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

156 Main Street, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $5.995 million
Broker: Stacy Meyrowitz, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 1, 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, October 2, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty4 Semaphore Road, East Hampton
Price: $2.049 million
Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 1, 2 – 4 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

121 Lee Avenue, Southampton
Price: $6.495 million
Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, October 1, 2:30 – 4 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

6 Trails End Road, Northwest Woods
Price: $4.899 million
Brokers: Ryan Lang and Aran Scott, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, October 2, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
See it here ->

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

397 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack
Price: $20.9 million
Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, October 2, 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Real Estate

47 Schellinger, Amagansett
Price: $1.87 million
Broker: Kim Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, October 2, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Corcoran

40 Joels Lane, Sag Harbor
Price: $3.7 million
Broker: Chris Tice, Corcoan
Sunday, October 2, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

