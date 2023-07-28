Open Houses

Hamptons Open Houses: Montauk Beach House Plus Much More

By Jack Chinsky
Hamptons open houses Montauk
Driveway view of the property at 95 Washington Drive, Montauk.
Courtesy of Nest Seekers International

Wake up every morning with the Montauk beach just minutes away at this newly constructed modern barn-style home at 95 Washington Drive.

Located in Hither Hills, the house will enchant residents with its luxurious décor, while also offering a cozy and welcoming beach vibe.

This 6,700-square-foot home contains three levels, including the main level, which features soaring 10-foot high ceilings. This floor also consists of the custom gourmet kitchen containing a Wolf microwave, a Thermador refrigerator, and Miele wine storage.

The main floor also includes a spacious great room with a fireplace, perfect for hosting a family game night. In addition, the main level houses a unique dog room that’s equipped with its own bath, built-in crates and a fenced-in dog rug.

Hamptons open houses Montauk
Concept art for the great room and kitchen.Courtesy of Nest Seekers International

This $6,750,000 estate comes with six bathrooms and six bedrooms. All bedrooms are embedded with surround speakers, and two of the ensuite bedrooms have a private terrace overlooking the resort-style backyard. The backyard has a pool, spa, outdoor shower, in-ground fire pit, and pool house.

Other notable features in the house include a complete gym, a yoga room, a movie theater with stadium seating, and office space. This house also comes with beach rights 

The property will be showcased this Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. by brokers Tara Capri and James Giugliano of Nest Seekers International. Appointments are required in advance.

More Open Houses

 

 

Hamptons open houses Montauk
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

4 Wyandanch Lane, Amagansett
Price: 3,995,000
Agents: William Kuneth, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, July 28, 10:30 a.m. – noon, Saturday, July 29, 10:30 – noon, Sunday, July 30, 10:30 – noon

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

19 Cottage Avenue, East Hampton 
Price: $25,000,000
Agents: Beate V. Moore, Frank E Newbold, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, July 28, 11:30 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. (By Appointment Only)
Read more about this home in Behind The Hedges

 

Courtesy of VHT Studios

118 South Country Road, Remsenburg
Price: $2,899,000
Agents: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, July 29, 10:00 a.m. – noon

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

62 Corrigan Street, Southampton
Price: $4,000,000
Agents: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 29, 10:30 a.m. – noon

 

Courtesy of The Corcoran Group

79 North Bishop Lane, Southampton
Price: $2,699,000
Agents: Jeannie Curran, Daniel Kandinov, The Corcoran Group
Saturday, July 29, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

55 Sammys Beach Road,  East Hampton 
Price: 4,599,000
Agents: Rylan Jacka, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 29, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

21 Parkway Drive, Sag Harbor
Price: $1,895,000
Agents: Sharon Stern, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 29, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. & Sunday, July 30, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

 

23 Elm Street lan
Courtesy of VHT Studios

23 Elm Lane, Montauk
Price: $5,650,000
Agents: Susan Ceslow, Joseph Van Asco, Candace Ceslow, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, July 29, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

 

Courtesy of The Corcoran Group

68 Ridge Drive, Sag Harbor
Price: $2,995,000
Agent: Jason Schommer, The Corcoran Group
Saturday, July 29, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m, & Sunday, July 30, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

