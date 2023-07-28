Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Wake up every morning with the Montauk beach just minutes away at this newly constructed modern barn-style home at 95 Washington Drive.

Located in Hither Hills, the house will enchant residents with its luxurious décor, while also offering a cozy and welcoming beach vibe.

This 6,700-square-foot home contains three levels, including the main level, which features soaring 10-foot high ceilings. This floor also consists of the custom gourmet kitchen containing a Wolf microwave, a Thermador refrigerator, and Miele wine storage.

The main floor also includes a spacious great room with a fireplace, perfect for hosting a family game night. In addition, the main level houses a unique dog room that’s equipped with its own bath, built-in crates and a fenced-in dog rug.

This $6,750,000 estate comes with six bathrooms and six bedrooms. All bedrooms are embedded with surround speakers, and two of the ensuite bedrooms have a private terrace overlooking the resort-style backyard. The backyard has a pool, spa, outdoor shower, in-ground fire pit, and pool house.

Other notable features in the house include a complete gym, a yoga room, a movie theater with stadium seating, and office space. This house also comes with beach rights

The property will be showcased this Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. by brokers Tara Capri and James Giugliano of Nest Seekers International. Appointments are required in advance.

More Open Houses

4 Wyandanch Lane, Amagansett

Price: 3,995,000

Agents: William Kuneth, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, July 28, 10:30 a.m. – noon, Saturday, July 29, 10:30 – noon, Sunday, July 30, 10:30 – noon

19 Cottage Avenue, East Hampton

Price: $25,000,000

Agents: Beate V. Moore, Frank E Newbold, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, July 28, 11:30 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. (By Appointment Only)

Read more about this home in Behind The Hedges

118 South Country Road, Remsenburg

Price: $2,899,000

Agents: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, July 29, 10:00 a.m. – noon

62 Corrigan Street, Southampton

Price: $4,000,000

Agents: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 29, 10:30 a.m. – noon

79 North Bishop Lane, Southampton

Price: $2,699,000

Agents: Jeannie Curran, Daniel Kandinov, The Corcoran Group

Saturday, July 29, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

55 Sammys Beach Road, East Hampton

Price: 4,599,000

Agents: Rylan Jacka, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 29, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

21 Parkway Drive, Sag Harbor

Price: $1,895,000

Agents: Sharon Stern, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 29, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. & Sunday, July 30, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

23 Elm Lane, Montauk

Price: $5,650,000

Agents: Susan Ceslow, Joseph Van Asco, Candace Ceslow, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, July 29, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

68 Ridge Drive, Sag Harbor

Price: $2,995,000

Agent: Jason Schommer, The Corcoran Group

Saturday, July 29, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m, & Sunday, July 30, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more Hamptons real estate, click here. Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.