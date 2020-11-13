Open Houses: Views of Noyac Bay for $4.25 Million, a Find in Westhampton Beach Under $1 Million

Plenty of open houses to peruse this weekend on the South Fork, no matter what your price point.
There are a few must-sees for sure. Among them, over in the Sag Harbor area, a waterfront house with a dock on 2.4 acres is for sale at $4.25 million. See the the 3,300-square-foot house and its rolling property with views of Noyac Bay on Saturday.
Then on Sunday, check out the value at 31 Oak Street, in the heart of the village of Westhampton. It’s list price: $895,000 and surely won’t be on the market for long. In Westhampton Beach, there are only five homes out of 35 listed that are priced under $1 million, making this a rare find.
Here are some of the open houses happening this weekend, in chronological order:
97 Wainscott-Northwest Road, Wainscott
Price: $1.795 million
Broker: Timothy O’Connor, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 14, 10 – 11:30 p.m.
See it here ->
25 Surf Drive, Amagansett
Price: $2.895 million
Broker: William “JR” Kuneth, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 14, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
90 Sherrill Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.395 million
Broker: Eve Combemale, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 14, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
22 Maple Lane, Sag Harbor
Price: $4.25 million
Broker: Edward Mulderrig, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 14, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
4 Long Springs Road, North Sea
Price: $2.875 million
Broker: Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 14, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
4 Saddle Lane, East Hampton
Price: $1.695 million
Broker: Richard Baris & Nola Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 14, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
1 Albertines Lane, East Hampton
Price: $2.095 million
Broker: Timothy O’Connor, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 14, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
8 Carriage Lane, Southampton
Price: $1.85 million
Broker: The Tomich-Kabot Team, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, November 14, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
2658 Quogue Riverhead Road, East Quogue
Price: $1.7 million
Broker: Christopher Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 14, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
89 Cobb Road, Water Mill
Price: $3.995 million
Broker: Frank & Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, November 15, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
31 Oak Street, Westhampton Beach
Price: $895,000
Broker: Aimee Fitzpatrick Martin, Saunders & Associates
Sunday, November 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
