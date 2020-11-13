Amagansett

Open Houses: Views of Noyac Bay for $4.25 Million, a Find in Westhampton Beach Under $1 Million

Credit: Sotheby's International Realty

Plenty of open houses to peruse this weekend on the South Fork, no matter what your price point.

There are a few must-sees for sure. Among them, over in the Sag Harbor area, a waterfront house with a dock on 2.4 acres is for sale at $4.25 million. See the the 3,300-square-foot house and its rolling property with views of Noyac Bay on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, check out the value at 31 Oak Street, in the heart of the village of Westhampton. It’s list price: $895,000 and surely won’t be on the market for long. In Westhampton Beach, there are only five homes out of 35 listed that are priced under $1 million, making this a rare find.

Here are some of the open houses happening this weekend, in chronological order:

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

97 Wainscott-Northwest Road, Wainscott
Price: $1.795 million
Broker: Timothy O’Connor, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 14, 10 – 11:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

25 Surf Drive, Amagansett 
Price: $2.895 million
Broker: William “JR” Kuneth, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 14, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

90 Sherrill Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.395 million
Broker: Eve Combemale, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 14, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

22 Maple Lane, Sag Harbor 
Price: $4.25 million
Broker: Edward  Mulderrig, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 14, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

4 Long Springs Road, North Sea
Price: $2.875 million
Broker: Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 14, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

4 Saddle Lane, East Hampton
Price: $1.695 million
Broker: Richard Baris & Nola Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 14, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

1 Albertines Lane, East Hampton 
Price: $2.095 million
Broker: Timothy O’Connor, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 14, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Credit: Town & Country

8 Carriage Lane, Southampton
Price: $1.85 million
Broker: The Tomich-Kabot Team, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, November 14, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

2658 Quogue Riverhead Road, East Quogue  
Price: $1.7 million
Broker: Christopher Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 14, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

89 Cobb Road, Water Mill
Price: $3.995 million
Broker: Frank & Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, November 15, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->

Credit: Saunders & Associates

31 Oak Street, Westhampton Beach 
Price: $895,000
Broker: Aimee Fitzpatrick Martin, Saunders & Associates
Sunday, November 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

