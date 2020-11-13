Open Houses: Views of Noyac Bay for $4.25 Million, a Find in Westhampton Beach Under $1 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Plenty of open houses to peruse this weekend on the South Fork, no matter what your price point.

There are a few must-sees for sure. Among them, over in the Sag Harbor area, a waterfront house with a dock on 2.4 acres is for sale at $4.25 million. See the the 3,300-square-foot house and its rolling property with views of Noyac Bay on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, check out the value at 31 Oak Street, in the heart of the village of Westhampton. It’s list price: $895,000 and surely won’t be on the market for long. In Westhampton Beach, there are only five homes out of 35 listed that are priced under $1 million, making this a rare find.

Here are some of the open houses happening this weekend, in chronological order:

97 Wainscott-Northwest Road, Wainscott

Price: $1.795 million

Broker: Timothy O’Connor, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 14, 10 – 11:30 p.m.

See it here ->

25 Surf Drive, Amagansett

Price: $2.895 million

Broker: William “JR” Kuneth, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 14, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

90 Sherrill Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.395 million

Broker: Eve Combemale, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 14, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

22 Maple Lane, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.25 million

Broker: Edward Mulderrig, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 14, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

4 Long Springs Road, North Sea

Price: $2.875 million

Broker: Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 14, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

4 Saddle Lane, East Hampton

Price: $1.695 million

Broker: Richard Baris & Nola Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 14, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1 Albertines Lane, East Hampton

Price: $2.095 million

Broker: Timothy O’Connor, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 14, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

–

8 Carriage Lane, Southampton

Price: $1.85 million

Broker: The Tomich-Kabot Team, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, November 14, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

2658 Quogue Riverhead Road, East Quogue

Price: $1.7 million

Broker: Christopher Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

89 Cobb Road, Water Mill

Price: $3.995 million

Broker: Frank & Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, November 15, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

31 Oak Street, Westhampton Beach

Price: $895,000

Broker: Aimee Fitzpatrick Martin, Saunders & Associates

Sunday, November 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

