Open Houses Happening This Weekend From Montauk to Remsenburg

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Whether you are in the market for a multimillion house or something a little easier on the wallet, there is a lot to choose from nowadays. Here are some of the open houses happening this weekend on the South Fork:

46 Hildreth Lane, Sagaponack

Price: $14.95 million

Broker: Beate V. Moore, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 7, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

12 Water Mill Heights, Water Mill

Price: $9.950 million

Broker: Gary DePersia, Corcoran

Saturday, November 7, 1 -3 p.m. and Sunday, November 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

Check out this kitchen featured in Behind The Hedges

9 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton

Price: $6.3 million

Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 7, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this property on Behind The Hedges

18 Beech Street, Montauk

Price: $8.995 million

Broker: Julia Stavola, Daniel Stavola, and Lindsay Stavola, Saunders & Associates

Saturday, November 7, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

55 Cliff Road, Amagansett

Price: $5.25 million

Broker: Victoria Van Vlaanderen, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, November 7, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

115 Dune Road, Quogue Village

Price: $4.545 million

Broker: Laura Dalessandro, Saunders & Associates

Saturday, November 7, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

5 Emma’s Path, Remsenburg

Price: $2.749 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, November 8, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

16 Roxbury Lane, Wainscott

Price: $2.55 million

Broker: Michael Schultz, Corcoran

Saturday, November 7, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

See it here ->

578 Stephen Hand’s Path, East Hampton

Price: $1.575 million

Broker: Marguerite Davidowicz, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, November 7, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1564 Major’s Path, Southampton

Price: $1.67 million

Broker: Michael G. Gary, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

3 Raynor Drive, Westhampton

Price: $749,000

Broker: Peggy Kisla, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, November 7, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->