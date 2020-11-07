Open Houses Happening This Weekend From Montauk to Remsenburg

Whether you are in the market for a multimillion house or something a little easier on the wallet, there is a lot to choose from nowadays. Here are some of the open houses happening this weekend on the South Fork:
46 Hildreth Lane, Sagaponack
Price: $14.95 million
Broker: Beate V. Moore, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 7, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
12 Water Mill Heights, Water Mill
Price: $9.950 million
Broker: Gary DePersia, Corcoran
Saturday, November 7, 1 -3 p.m. and Sunday, November 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
9 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton
Price: $6.3 million
Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 7, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
18 Beech Street, Montauk
Price: $8.995 million
Broker: Julia Stavola, Daniel Stavola, and Lindsay Stavola, Saunders & Associates
Saturday, November 7, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.
55 Cliff Road, Amagansett
Price: $5.25 million
Broker: Victoria Van Vlaanderen, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, November 7, 1 – 3 p.m.
115 Dune Road, Quogue Village
Price: $4.545 million
Broker: Laura Dalessandro, Saunders & Associates
Saturday, November 7, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
5 Emma’s Path, Remsenburg
Price: $2.749 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, November 8, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
16 Roxbury Lane, Wainscott
Price: $2.55 million
Broker: Michael Schultz, Corcoran
Saturday, November 7, 3 – 4:30 p.m.
578 Stephen Hand’s Path, East Hampton
Price: $1.575 million
Broker: Marguerite Davidowicz, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, November 7, 12 – 2 p.m.
1564 Major’s Path, Southampton
Price: $1.67 million
Broker: Michael G. Gary, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8, 12 – 2 p.m.
3 Raynor Drive, Westhampton
Price: $749,000
Broker: Peggy Kisla, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, November 7, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
