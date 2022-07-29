Hamptons Open Houses: North Sea Home With a Pond View

Finish off the month of July strong by finding your next home at one of these open houses in the Hamptons. This North Sea home is awaiting new owners and has everything a Southampton buyer could need.
Located at 119 Wooleys Drive in Southampton Shores, this pond view home is for sale for $1.995 million. The transformed traditional cottage is represented by David Donohue and Marta Bubka of Douglas Elliman.
The whole family will fit in the five bedrooms and three bathrooms. On the main level enjoy two living rooms, both with fireplaces for the cooler months. There is also a dining area and an eat-in kitchen.
Who knows, if you close fast, you could even enjoy the last stretch of summer outside in the heated pool, complemented by a pool house, outside shower and two patios, perfect for entertaining.
Southampton Shores amenities that come with the house include a private beach, yacht club, tennis courts, a baseball diamond and a basketball court.
See all that the home has to offer Friday, July 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. or Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
