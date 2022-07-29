Hamptons Open Houses: North Sea Home With a Pond View

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Finish off the month of July strong by finding your next home at one of these open houses in the Hamptons. This North Sea home is awaiting new owners and has everything a Southampton buyer could need.

Located at 119 Wooleys Drive in Southampton Shores, this pond view home is for sale for $1.995 million. The transformed traditional cottage is represented by David Donohue and Marta Bubka of Douglas Elliman.

The whole family will fit in the five bedrooms and three bathrooms. On the main level enjoy two living rooms, both with fireplaces for the cooler months. There is also a dining area and an eat-in kitchen.

Who knows, if you close fast, you could even enjoy the last stretch of summer outside in the heated pool, complemented by a pool house, outside shower and two patios, perfect for entertaining.

Southampton Shores amenities that come with the house include a private beach, yacht club, tennis courts, a baseball diamond and a basketball court.

See all that the home has to offer Friday, July 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. or Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:

22 Glenwood Lane, Sagaponack

Price: $2.75 million

Brokers: Jackie Dunphy and Greg Schmidt, Corcoran

Saturday, July 30, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

984 and 984a Noyack Path, Water Mill

Price: $7.995 million

Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 30, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

2296 Deerfield Road, Noyack

Price: $6.995 million

Broker: Nancy Pearson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

1025 Flying Point Road, Water Mill

Price: $4.85 million

Broker: Ritchey Howe, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

182 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.745 million

Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

4 Semaphore Road, East Hampton

Price: $2.295 million

Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 30, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

19 East Drive, North Haven Village

Price: $1.99 million

Brokers: Patrick McLaughlin and Noelle Masini, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 30, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

628 Narrow Lane, Sagaponack

Price: $3.9 million

Brokers: Katherine Casey and Miles Bouckoms, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 30, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

135 Lewis Street, Southampton

Price: $6.9 million

Broker: Vanessa Sanmartin, Corcoran

Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

47 Romana Drive, Hampton Bays

Price: $3.399 million

Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 30, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

30 Woodpink Drive, East Hampton

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Anthony Rosina, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 30, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

10 Canal Way, Hampton Bays

Price: $2.975 million

Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 30, 2 – 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 31 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

121 Lee Avenue, Southampton

Price: $6.495 million

Broker: Gilbert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, July 30, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

75 Osprey Road, Amagansett

Price: $2.895 million

Broker: Susan Kelly Schmidgall, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

44 Depot Road, Westhampton Beach

Country Pointe Estates

First Framed Model Home

Sunday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

26 Pantigo, East Hampton

Price: $2.595 million

Broker: Richard Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, July 31, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

31 Palma Terrace, East Hampton

Price: $4.35 million

Broker: Deirdre Jowers, Corcoran

Sunday, July 31, 3 – 5 p.m.

See it here ->

Looking for North Fork open houses? Check out our post on Saturday morning.