Start September With These Hamptons Open Houses

Among the Hamptons open houses being held this Labor Day weekend to kick off September is a North Sea home with a west-facing backyard and sunset views. Nikola Cejic, Ray Lord and Andrey Trigubovich from Douglas Elliman are representing the home at 989 Majors Path, asking $1.295 million.

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms provide plentiful space for a family. There is an updated kitchen, including stain-resistant countertops, a glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Anderson windows and doors, solar panels, LED lighting and hardwood floors deck out the rest of the home. Other features include a wood-burning fireplace and custom marble tile bathroom and a gym.

Storage can be found in a walk-out basement.

While summer is drawing to a close, next summer the buyers will enjoy an 18-by-36 pool surrounded by decking in a completely private setting. A fire pit patio is also perfect for the cooler months.

The home will be shown Saturday, September 3, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Sunday, September 4, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

65 Second, House Road, Montauk

Price: $1.395 million

Broker: William Kuneth, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, September 3, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

144 Downs Path, Village of Southampton

Price: $6.595 million

Broker: Robert M. Lohman, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, September 3, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

24 Sammys Beach Road, East Hampton

Price: $3.495 million

Broker: Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Saturday, September 3, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

19 Lillian Lane, Shinnecock Hills

Price: $1.495 million

Broker: Laura Nigro, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, September 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

8 Margaret S Drive, Shelter Island

Price: $2.495 million

Brokers: Rachel Louise Rushforth-Worell and Marianne Collins, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

23 Springs Close Highway, East Hampton

Price: $5.495 million

Brokers: Ryan Lang and Aran Scott, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, September 3, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 4, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

See it here ->

27 Todd Drive, East Hampton

Price: $1.444 million

Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, September 3, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

12 Northview Drive, Noyack

Price: $3.45 million

Brokers: Patrick McLaughlin and Noelle Masini, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, September 3, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

392 North Magee Street

Price: $2.65 million

Broker: Nicole Tunick, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, September 3, 1 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

10 Scrimshaw Drive, North Sea

Price: $1.495 million

Broker: Laura Nigro, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, September 3, 1 – 3 p.m. and Sunday, September 4, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

984 and 984a Noyack Path, Water Mill

Price: $7.995 million

Brokers: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Sunday, September 4, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->