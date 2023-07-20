Hamptons Open Houses: The Country Living Dream

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Hamptons open houses this weekend: Are you a fan of the open country and have a taste for luxury? Then the property at 43 Davids Lane in Water Mill could be your dream home.

Recently constructed by Jack Curto Development, this home sits on 8,700 square feet and overlooks bucolic farm fields as far as the eye can see. Past the fields is the beautiful Mecox Bay where residents can capture stunning sunsets. If the walk is too much don’t worry because the second-floor balcony is also a perfect place to catch a sunset.

The private balcony is an extension of one of the many suites located throughout the home. In total, the house contains eight full baths, three half baths, and seven bedrooms. Six of those bedrooms are suites, but none can compare to the primary suite, which features a morning bar, a gas fireplace, a spa, and a private balcony.

If residents aren’t enjoying the soothing luxury of the bedroom suites, then they’ll likely be enjoying a bite in one of the two kitchens. The eat-in chef’s kitchen has a waterfall center island and custom cabinetry. Outside, homeowners will find the covered outdoor kitchen and dining area, along with other notable outdoor features like the heated pool, spa and pool house containing a lounge and wet bar. The outdoor features coupled with the lower-level media room, rec center, and gym make this house the perfect place to entertain guests.

This $8,295,000 property will be showcased on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, from noon to 2 p.m. by agents James K. Peyton, John Frangeskos, and Aleksandrina Penkova of the Corcoran Group.

More Open Houses

24 Marion Lane, East Hampton

Price: $3,849,000

Agent: Lora Nelson, Timothy Burch, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, July 21, noon – 2:00 p.m. & Saturday, July 22, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

36 Corrigan Street, Southampton

Price: $3,295,000

Agent: Keith Williams, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, July 21, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 10:30 a.m. – noon, Sunday, July 23, 10:30 a.m. – noon

12 Sagg Road, Sagaponack

Price: $6,995,000

Agent: Geoff Gifkins, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, July 22, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

163 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett

Price: $5,895,000

Agents: Timothy O’Connor, Jeffrey Carter, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, July 22, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

21 Edison Drive, Montauk

Price: $4,295,000

Agent: Margaret Harvey, Cynthia Ibrahim, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, July 22, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

46 Royal Street, East Hampton

Price: $1,450,000

Agent: Timothy Burch, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, July 22, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

12 Walnut Street, Sag Harbor

Price: $1,699,000

Agent: Daniela Stanila, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, July 22, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

13 Dering Lane, East Hampton

Price: $4,750,000

Agent: Bonita DeWolf, The Corcoran Group

Saturday, July 22, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

16 Amy’s Lane, East Hampton

Price: $5,495,000

Agent: Nick Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, July 23, 10 a.m. – noon & Monday, July 24, 10 a.m. – noon

403 Old Stone Highway, Springs, East Hampton

Price: $5,495,000

Agent: Martha Gundersen, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, July 23, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

