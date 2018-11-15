Here's the Five Priciest Closings Since Labor Day

Let's see how the numbers are stacking up this autumn. These are the highest closings recorded since Labor Day by Zillow.

$16.4 million

289 Parsonage Lane, Sagaponack

Original asking price: $21.9 million

Time on the market: 1.5 years

Size: 11,665 sq ft / 2.0 acres

$12 million

134 Narrow Lane E, Sagaponack

Original asking price: $12.5 million

Time on the market: 3 months

Size: 12.121 sq ft / 2.94 acres

$10 million

1341 Flying Point Road, Water Mill

Original asking price: $13.9 million

Time on the market: 3.5 years

Size: 3,500 sq ft / 0.93 acres

$9.5 million

11 Jones Cove Road, East Hampton

Original asking price: $13 million

Time on the market: 4.5 years

Size: 13,000 sq ft / 2.2 acres

$8.625 million

405 Captains Neck Lane, Southampton

Original asking price: $11 million

Time on the market: 4.5 years

Size: 1.9 acres