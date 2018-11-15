Behind The Hedges 15.11.2018 18:10 Here's the Five Priciest Closings Since Labor Day
November 15, 2018 By Laura Euler

Let's see how the numbers are stacking up this autumn. These are the highest closings recorded since Labor Day by Zillow.

$16.4 million

289 Parsonage Lane, Sagaponack

Original asking price: $21.9 million

Time on the market: 1.5 years

Size: 11,665 sq ft / 2.0 acres

$12 million

134 Narrow Lane E, Sagaponack

Original asking price: $12.5 million

Time on the market: 3 months

Size: 12.121 sq ft / 2.94 acres

$10 million

1341 Flying Point Road, Water Mill

Original asking price: $13.9 million

Time on the market: 3.5 years

Size: 3,500 sq ft / 0.93 acres

$9.5 million

11 Jones Cove Road, East Hampton

Original asking price: $13 million

Time on the market: 4.5 years

Size: 13,000 sq ft / 2.2 acres

$8.625 million

405 Captains Neck Lane, Southampton

Original asking price: $11 million

Time on the market: 4.5 years

Size: 1.9 acres

