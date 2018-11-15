Here's the Five Priciest Closings Since Labor Day

Let's see how the numbers are stacking up this autumn. These are the highest closings recorded since Labor Day by Zillow.
289 Parsonage Lane, Sagaponack
Original asking price: $21.9 million
Time on the market: 1.5 years
Size: 11,665 sq ft / 2.0 acres
134 Narrow Lane E, Sagaponack
Original asking price: $12.5 million
Time on the market: 3 months
Size: 12.121 sq ft / 2.94 acres
1341 Flying Point Road, Water Mill
Original asking price: $13.9 million
Time on the market: 3.5 years
Size: 3,500 sq ft / 0.93 acres
11 Jones Cove Road, East Hampton
Original asking price: $13 million
Time on the market: 4.5 years
Size: 13,000 sq ft / 2.2 acres
405 Captains Neck Lane, Southampton
Original asking price: $11 million
Time on the market: 4.5 years
Size: 1.9 acres
