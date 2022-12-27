Historic Remsenburg Home Offered at Under $2.5 Million

House of the Day

The house, built in 1901, at 13 Basket Neck Lane in Remsenburg is liste for $2.485 million.
A historic Remsenburg home has come on the market in Remsenburg for $2.485 million. Evan F. Church and Chris Cavorti of the Corcoran Group are representing the property at 13 Basket Neck Lane.

The fully-restored house, built around 1901, is a traditional-style, cedar-shingled home, located south of the highway and south of South Country Road in a hamlet that has experienced a boom in recent years.

Sitting on 0.744-acres, the three-story house has a new roof and siding, an organic garden amongst mature plantings

The 2,800-square-foot house offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms with historic characteristics throughout, such as hardwood floors, custom millwork, claw-foot tubs and penny tiles.

The main level features high ceiling and light-filled rooms. An enclosed sunroom offers a sunny spot to sit on warm days and enjoy nature from the front porch.

There is an oversized living room with a fireplace and a formal dining room. The gourmet chef’s kitchen boasts marble counters, top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances, a center island with a breakfast area. A pantry and a powder room complete the first floor.

Up on the second floor, there is an owner’s suite with a spa-like ensuite bathroom with a stall shower. There is also a guest bedroom, a home office and a shared windowed bathroom with a claw-foot tub. Two additional bedrooms and a shared full bathroom can be found on the third floor.

The well-landscaped backyard includes a pool with a surrounding patio, plus a deck space for grilling and al fresco dining.

There is also a stand-alone cottage out back for additional space.

The property comes with a deeded right-of-way to access Fish Creek and Moriches Bay.

Remsenburg is a quick drive to Westhampton Beach’s restaurants and shops, and is also easily commutable by car or train.

[Listing: 13 Basket Neck Lane, Remsenburg | Brokers: Evan F. Church and Chris Cavorti, Corcoran] GMAP

