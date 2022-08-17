Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A historic Sag Harbor house, once the home of a whaling captain, offers not only many charming original details but it is set on a near-acre parcel, rare for the village. Susan Penzner of Saunders & Associates has the exclusive listing at 12 Union Street, which is asking $8.75 million.

Only three families have owned the home since it was built in 1790, according to Penzner, who added the last family owned it for the past 60 years.

“It’s one of very few remaining original homes in Sag Harbor, with almost an acre of lush gardens that back up to an entrance on Jefferson Street, as well,” she says. “This is truly a unique property.”

The residence features two wood-burning fireplaces, wide-plank pumpkin pine floors and high ceilings. The spacious first floor boasts a double living room with a wood-burning fireplace, plus a dining room with an adjacent solarium where light pours in.

An eat-in country kitchen contains wood ceiling beams and another wood-burning fireplace. A guest bedroom with an en suite bathroom completes the first floor.

Up on the second floor, there is a primary bedroom with an adjoining sitting room/library, that Penzner says could easily be a fourth bedroom.

Down the hall is another guest bedroom, as well as an office and two full bathrooms. There is also a sunfilled bonus space in the attic with four windows and a wall of built-in closets. There is also a full basement.

Just outside sliding glass doors, there is a brick patio for dining, along with a built-in top-of-the-line outdoor gas grill. Specimen trees encircle the patio and there is a well-landscaped garden and lush lawn that leads to a heated gunite pool (49-by-18 feet in size), as well as a pool house with a sauna.

A carport just off the home holds two cars. There are also additional parking spaces for up to four cars with direct access from Jefferson Street.

[Listing: 12 Union Street, Sag Harbor | Broker: Susan Penzner, Saunders & Associates ] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.