Historic Southampton Home Trades for $150K Over Ask

A historic home in the heart of Southampton Village changed hands on Tuesday, trading for $156,000 over the asking price. The home at 40 Elm Street sold for $2,651,000.

“As one of the few remaining, untouched original homes in the village, people in the neighborhood have long been hovering and curious about when it might come to market,” says listing agent Terry Thompson of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “So, naturally there was some excitement and anticipation when the listing hit.”

The property was listed for sale for $2.495 million on November 3 and received several offers before it went into contract in just one week.

The home has changed little, at least from the outside, since it was built in 1909 and it has belonged to one family the entire time.

“This home is a special one — beautifully crafted and lovingly maintained by four generations of family. The seller often says this house is built like a ship on the sea. It fared remarkably well compared to neighboring houses in the great hurricane of 1938 and has really withstood the hands of time.”

The seller told Douglas Elliman how her great uncle Charles Walker came to Southampton from Connecticut, just as they were sub-dividing Elm Street, and he purchased the plot for $1. He then found building plans for what was described as “his dream home,” which is the house as it stands today, from the back of a catalog.

The 2,173-square-foot traditional’s original features include hardwood floors, intricate window details and nine-foot ceilings. The first level offers a spacious living room with a fireplace, a sunroom, a formal dining room, an adjacent kitchen and a full bathroom. There are four bedrooms and one full bath on the second floor. The 0.38-acre property has a detached garage and the parcel even has room for a pool.

Plus, the home’s location doesn’t get any better, says Thompson, as it is just one block to the village center and near to some of the world’s best beaches.

Records show the home was owned by Robert E. Bitgood, Succes & Lois S. Brewer Trust. No word yet on who the buyer is. We’ll have to stay tuned for what their plans are with the home.

