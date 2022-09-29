House of the Day

Historic Water Mill Compound on Nearly 5 Acres Asking $4.5 Million

A historic home in Water Mill, on a compound that has been in one family for generations, is now on the market, asking $4.5 million.

“Originally built in 1895, this is a beautiful and historic home that’s been in the same family since the 1930s,” says listing agent Edward Mulderrig of Douglas Elliman of the house at 1728 Montauk Highway.

“While the house was totally renovated and expanded, they were able to match the style of the original house and carried it through both inside and out, so all of its historic charm remains,” he explains.

The 3,700-square-foot house sits on 4.5 acres with a pool and guest house. The well-maintained property’s large backyard abuts woods, making it feel very private, Mulderrig adds.

“With a guest house, pool and room in the two garages for seven cars, there is plenty of space for family, guests, and entertaining. Acreage like this is also hard to find. There is room for tennis, and lots of opportunity to expand and truly make this estate your own,” he continues.

The main home, originally built in 1895, features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and was completely renovated and expanded in 1997.

An elegant entrance leads to a large, sunlit parlor and a generously-sized family room. There is also a private office space on the first floor.

The large open kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a separate formal dining room, as well.

French doors in the kitchen open to an oversize patio with a 16-by-32-foot pool. Steps lead down to the rolling lawn.

Up on the second floor is where the primary bedroom can be found. The large en suite includes a walk-in closet and an expansive private deck overlooking the backyard. Three guest bedrooms are also on the second floor.

The compound also offers a 682-square-foot guest house with a full kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, laundry room and living area, as well as a backyard of its own.

Another outbuilding on the property can be used as an office or a gym.

In addition, there are two separate detached garages, one which has room for four cars, while the other can fit three.

1728 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, NY | $4,500,000 | Agent: Edward Mulderrig

[Listing: 1728 Montauk Highway, Water Mill | Broker: Edward Mulderrig, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

