Iconic Southampton Village Building For Sale or Lease

Perhaps the most iconic building in Southampton Village is now up for sale or lease.

The 8,700-square-foot building at 1 Hampton Road, situated prominently on the corner of Jobs Lane, is asking $7.9 million or is available at $400,000 a year for the lease. Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial have the listing.

Seasonal lease offers are possible.

They call the two-story building, once home to Southampton Town Hall, Saks Fifth Avenue and Pottery Barn, “one of the most significant corner properties,” offering retail or office space.

“This free-standing brick building has been fully renovated with a modern interior to match the grandeur of its 319-foot wraparound frontage on the highest active village intersection,” the listing description says.

There is a private parking lot with 48 spaces and a loading dock for deliveries on the 0.59-acre lot

Nearby stores include Citarella Gourmet Market, Starbucks, Golden Pear Cafe, the 1708 House, 75 Main, La Parmigiana, and CVS.

The building last changed hands in December of 2018 when two limited liability corporations purchased it for $6.24 million. Prior to that, the building sold in 2002 for $2.7 million.

Saks Fifth Avenue occupied the building until 2010. Pottery Barn set up shop in 2012 and closed seven years later in 2019.

