The Incredibly Glam 6 Olde Towne Lane Is in Contract

Glamorous. Luxurious. Sumptuous. Also? Enormous! One of the properties in Keane Development's Olde Towne enclave is now in contract. The 23,000 square foot house boasts every feature a buyer could dream of, including an indoor basketball full court and a rooftop putting green. 3.84 acres of rolling green lawns includes a 60 x 30 gunite pool and of course tennis. And, of course, the asking price was a similarly hefty $35 million.

The house is glam enough for any Hollywood star, with decorating by Tony Ingrao. Check out the glass staircase in the foyer, the black stone fireplace in the formal living, and the high ceiling in the family room.

Of course there are two kitchens: a family kitchen and one professional kitchen. There's also a kitchen in the staff quarters and a kitchenette in the pool house. So just adding up, there are 4 kitchens and 16 bathrooms in toto. Luxe!

In the main part of the house, there are 9 bedrooms, all ensuite. Of course the master is the best, as well as the master bath.

There's also staff quarters featuring a full kitchen, sitting room, 2 bedrooms ensuite and an outdoor terrace with dining areas. In the lower level is the basketball court, as well as a home theatre, gym, spa area with juice bar, bath, sauna, steam and massage rooms as well as entertainment lounge with full bar. (Because there just aren't enough places to entertain elsewhere? Oh, we kid.)

Moving outside, check out the sunken firepit and the pool house.

And last but not least, the rooftop putting green.

The listing is repped by Gary DePersia and Tim Davis at Corcoran, and DePersia also brought the buyer. Well done to all, and new homeowner, you know where to send our evite for the housewarming.

For more, click here. 6 Olde Towne Lane, Southampton