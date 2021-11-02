Infrared Sauna Market Keeping the Hamptons Hot, Just Ask Bobbi Brown

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Just because the weather has cooled off considerably as November arrived doesn’t mean it has for everybody.

Sure, plenty of Hamptons homeowners have saunas and steam rooms in their luxurious bathrooms, but infrared saunas are what’s hot right now — even makeup artist guru Bobbi Brown is a fan of the Sunlighten, a leading brand of state-of-the-art, medical-grade and personalized infrared saunas.

Earlier this year, Brown chose the mPulse 3-in-1 infrared sauna that helps with aging, building collagen, relaxation and burns calories. She has one in her beach home in the Hamptons and at her house in New Jersey.

“I use the sauna a couple times a week because it’s the only time I sit still,” she says of her “sanctuary” in a promotional video. “This is where I like to hang, where no one knows where I am. I come out after 30 minutes, I’m recharged, rejuvenated — I’m ready to go.”

Sunlighten, which touts itself as the only company making infrared saunas that are 95% heat emissive, says that infrared sauna sales are booming, even during the summer and in warm-weather states. As of this fall, its overall sauna sales nationwide were up more than 60%.

The reason, the company says, is because, “Keeping one’s body in the best condition for immune strength is top of mind.” We suspect that it’s also because uber-wealthy homeowners love, love, love luxury amenities.

Brown chose the eucalyptus wood for her unit, not only because it’s non-toxic, but because it feels good and looks good, she says.

A tablet inside the sauna offers health programs, health tracking and allows the user to adjust the heater and the light from inside the unit.

“As a makeup artist, beauty expert and health coach, I know what it takes to feel better. It really helps my skin, it really helps with hydration,” she says. “If you want to look good, it’s all about feeling good.”

No room for an infrared sauna? Don’t fret. Sunlighten makes a portable Solo system, which offers the benefits of SoloCarbon far infrared, just in a smaller package. The one-person “mini sanctuary” also comes with an affordable price. They start at $2,600.

