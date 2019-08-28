An Intriguing Estate on Quimby Lane, Bridgehampton

You might think the most interesting thing about this property is the Balinese style of the buildings, but you'd be wrong. Sotheby's listing agent Dana Trotter says, "What's so interesting about it is that it's never been on the market. The 32-acre plot that now comprises Quimby Lane was bought back in the eighteen hundreds by this family and this is the last property to be sold off from a member of the family."

In 1874, lawyer Edward Everett Quimby and his family rented a summer home on Sagg Pond. After renting for 19 years, in 1893 Quimby purchased 32 acres in the area, which is now called Quimby Lane. This property, which is about 3.4 acres, is being sold by one of his descendants. Asking price is $14 million.

Now as for that house style. Why Balinese? Trotter says that the owner's mother had a little ranch on the property, so when he inherited, he wanted to keep the property one level, too. Peter Cook designed the house, which is all on one level (except for the lower level and a master bedroom added a few years later). Trotter says, the owner just wanted that kind of style, with a large overhang and the wooden trim detail.

Houses don't come up for sale on Quimby Lane very often, as Trotter points out. "And they're all large parcels there; it's not one acre, one acre, one acre." And there is deeded access to Sagg Pond with this property, too.

There are four bedrooms and five and a half baths on the property; we love the cute pool house, which features a wet bar with fridge and dishwasher, and a changing room with bath and free-standing tub. There's also a large, separate garage.

The landscaping on the property is by Ed Hollander and being on the south side of the street the yard gets great light. And you can hear the ocean.

111 Quimby Lane, Bridgehampton