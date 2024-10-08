Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Last year, Lifestyle contributor for NBC’s TODAY Jill Martin was diagnosed with breast cancer. Even through her fight, which included a double mastectomy and insensitive chemotherapy regimen, she not only continued working but made it her mission to raise awareness about early genetic testing for breast cancer.

Martin also managed to feed her creative spirit by creating a new collection for her already best-selling sherpa loungers and hoodies just for Breast Cancer Awareness (BCA) Month this October. A former NBA correspondent, she partnered with the NBA, WNBA and Fanatics sportswear to launch a first-of-its-kind collection of loungewear and outerwear products featuring the logos of the NBA and WNBA — just turned pink.

“As an entrepreneur, it was hard going through treatment and having to rest most of the time,” says Martin, who owns a home in Southampton, where she worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, filming live from her home studio for TODAY. “I worked during chemo and throughout the year on TODAY, but I couldn’t keep up with my 24/7 schedule. So, I decided to take my hero items and go out and get the best fan-centric licenses…and I got them — not an easy process as you would imagine.

“We have taken our four key items and added a new arm to my brand “By Jill Martin” that incorporates the logos on them from the NBA teams, WNBA, NY Giants, and many of the colleges including the University of Michigan, my alma mater. Go Blue!,” the 12-time Emmy-Award winner continues. “We will also be working with hundreds of sororities and fraternities around the country to bring more personalized items into this space.”

After her company got the license, she says, “I knew I had to take October by storm to raise awareness.”

While she thought it might be a long shot, she asked the NBA and WNBA if they would allow me to turn the logos pink. The basketball leagues agreed and the pink logos were added to the best sellers, which are made from two blanket fabrics, featuring a button closure, thumbholes for added warmth, a cozy hood and a locker loop. They can even be personalized on jillmartin.com. The one Martin has sported proudly says, “Warrior.”

All NBA and WNBA proceeds for the limited-edition loungers and hoodies will be donated to the Basser Center for BRCA, the first center solely devoted to the research, treatment and prevention of BRCA-related cancers. It was established at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center in 2012 by Penn alumni Mindy and Jon Gray, who have owned a house in Sagaponack for more than 20 years. They have given the center around $110 million.

Martin announced the launch on the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We turned the TODAY plaza pink on October 1st and I immediately got a reaction from viewers saying they were going to call their doctors to see if he/she should get tested,” says Martin. “Fanatics sold out of most of the BCA styles instantly … as so many people have warriors in their lives they want to honor. Now I am using the new arm of my brand as a canvas to spark conversations about early genetic testing and advocacy. A win all around and truly authentic to everything I am about.”

While much of the line sold out within 24 hours, some products are still available for purchase at fanatics.com, Martin’s official website jillmartin.com, select Lids stores, select NBA stores and Saks Fifth Avenue. They include the black lounger with a pink bedazzled NBA logo for $180, loungers with the New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Clevaland Cavaliers logos in pink for $120, and hoodies for $90.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jill for sharing her story to raise awareness of the importance of knowing your family history and how genetic testing can help save lives,” said Susan Domchek, MD, executive director of the Basser Center for BRCA. “This initiative will support our work dedicated to helping those affected by BRCA gene mutations through treatment, awareness, prevention, and research.”

Despite regular mammograms and sonograms that had given her a clean bill of health before genetic testing revealed she had a BRCA2 mutation, which led to a diagnosis of stage 2 breast cancer in July 2023.

“This past year has been earth-shattering for me. The support I have gotten from the NBA and WNBA has been overwhelming,” says Martin.. “I am so honored to be able to use my platform to raise awareness for testing so that other families do not have to go through what mine did.”

Martin’s line also includes hoodies, 10-by-10-foot family blankets, and oversized animal buddies — which were photographed when Behind The Hedges featured Martin’s Southampton home in 2021.

For more information about Jill Martin or to shop the collection, please visit www.jillmartin.com or connect with her on social media: Instagram: @jillmartin, TikTok: @jillmartintodayshow.