A rendering of what the final 218,000 square feet of space will look like, once complete, at the Quogue Business Park.

JLL Capital Markets, a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has announced that it has arranged a $47.8 million construction loan for Quogue Business Park, a massive mixed-use project underway by The Renatus Group, a private real estate investment and development firm.

The 218,000-square-foot facility planned at 8 Midhampton Avenue, comprised of two shallow bay industrial buildings and a self-storage facility, is strategically located to serve businesses and individuals throughout the Hamptons, according to the statement from JLL Capital Markets.

“This development will provide a modern, differentiated offering in The Hamptons that meets the needs of local businesses and residents,” says Senior Managing Director Scott Aiese, who arranged for the financing along with Director Alex Staikos. “The shallow bay industrial buildings will provide the access, parking, and flexibility that increase efficiency and benefit small business operations. For residents and small businesses, the self-storage component will provide flexible storage solutions.”

“The industrial buildings have been designed to provide maximum flexibility for tenants, with each able to accommodate users as small as 5,000 square feet and the ability to provide each tenant with an individual

loading dock and drive-in door. The self-storage facility will offer versatile storage solutions for both permanent and seasonal residents as well as small businesses,” the statement reads.

The property is located near Sunrise and Montauk highways, providing easy access to multiple locations on both the North and South forks.

Construction began in the second quarter of 2025 with expected completion in the third quarter of 2026.

JLL Capital Markets, a leader in the New York tri-state commercial real estate market, facilitated the loan on behalf of The Renatus Group, a Port Chester, New York-based firm, and its partner, Declaration Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and Washington, D.C.

