Modern Waterfront Quogue Home With Dock Asks $10.995M

A modern, elegant home on the water in Quogue is on the market for $10,995,000. The Agency’s Rachel Gonce has the listing, which boasts an array of amenities including a private dock on a canal between Quantuck Bay and Ogden Pond.

The “sleek architectural lines blend seamlessly with the natural beauty of the surroundings,” as described in the listing, gives way to a grand foyer that basks in natural light, “setting the tone for the impeccable design that awaits.”

The 6,600-square-foot residence with its shaker siding and metal roof features panoramic water views. The open-concept living and entertaining areas take advantage of these expansive views. A living area offers a fireplace, while the kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, rift white oak cabinetry and quartzite countertops. Glass doors from each, as well as the dining area in between, slide open to reveal the pool deck overlooking the water.

Set on 2.16 acres, the house actually has water views on three sides. There is plenty of space to enjoy the tranquil outdoors, whether it’s by the 20-by-48-foot heated, gunite pool or the dock. There is also an outdoor kitchen next to the pool with a covered seating area. Nearby, there is a sunken fire pit with built-in seating for enjoyment all year long.

There are five bedrooms, all on the second level, and six-and-a-half spa-like baths. The owners’ suite is complete with a private terrace overlooking the water, an expansive dressing closet, and an en suite bath with a massive walk-in shower and a separate bathtub where there are views of the after while you soak.

Another bedroom also features a private deck, making a total of 3,000 square feet of decking at this home.

There is even another level at this home with ocean views awaits, perfect for a home office, a gym, a recreation area or an additional bedroom.

There is also a two-car garage on the lower level.

“Every detail of this exceptional home has been thoughtfully curated to exceed the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship,” the listing says.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 17 Leaward Lane, Quogue | Broker: Rachel Gonce, The Agency| GMAP