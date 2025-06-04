Jon Vaccari Brings His Design Eye to Douglas Elliman

Jon Vaccari, an accomplished real estate professional and interior designer, has officially joined Noble Black & Partners at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

A longtime Sag Harbor resident, Vaccari brings a combination of local insight, design acumen and transactional expertise to the East End, strengthening the Noble Black team’s strategic presence in the Hamptons.

“Jon’s design eye and market insight are unparalleled. He shares our ethos of diligence, integrity, and discretion—qualities that define our approach to serving discerning buyers and sellers,” says Black, who founded the team with Jamie Gagliano and Glenn Davis.

Vaccari’s design work has spanned historic restorations, new construction and high-end residential conversations, which have been featured in Architectural Digest, Martha Stewart Living, Veranda, and Departures, among others.

“Joining Noble Black & Partners felt like a natural next step,” he says. “This team brings a level of sophistication, collaboration, and client dedication that deeply resonates with me. I’m excited to help expand the team’s presence in the Hamptons and continue serving this extraordinary market with the elevated service it deserves.”

He got his start in Los Angeles, working in advertising for publications like Los Angeles Magazine and San Francisco Focus, where he handled fashion and interiors. It was there that he met designer Susanna Kost by chance — “she noticed my furniture being unloaded as I moved in across the street and complimented my style,” Vaccari recalls.

“She became my mentor, inviting me on sales calls and sparking my passion for design. Eventually, I moved back home and enrolled in design school. Even before I finished my first semester, my work was already being featured in Veranda, Southern Accents, and Martha Stewart Living,” he recalls. “I’ve now been working in design for 25 years. I opened a large store and showroom in New Orleans, where I curated an eclectic mix of European furnishings alongside pieces from the ’40s, ’50s, ’70s, and ’80s. But then Hurricane Katrina displaced us, and that’s when I discovered Sag Harbor.”

Vaccari transitioned into real estate naturally.

“I’ve always loved real estate because I enjoy renovating and adding value to properties with potential. My husband and I began by buying and renovating properties in New Orleans, then moved to New York City, where we transformed several apartments and a large warehouse space in SoHo into beautiful homes that we sold quickly,” he explains. “Later, when we started a family, we relocated to Sag Harbor and continued renovating homes. Friends began asking for my help finding and transforming houses, and I realized I was giving away advice that could be part of my own business. That’s when I decided to get my real estate license, so I could combine my love of design and renovation with real estate professionally.”

Being an interior designer helps selling real estate because, he says, “It helps me visualize a home’s potential and guide clients to see it too. I focus on what makes a house unique, rather than forcing it to fit a style that doesn’t suit its character.”

He hopes to use his unique perspective and curated approach to the Noble Black & Partners, which offers strategic advisory, sales and new development services.

“The market is very active right now. Homes that are priced correctly are selling quickly,” Vaccari adds. “I’m excited to be with Noble Black & Partners — they’ve been fantastic at welcoming me. I’m also continuing some design work in New Orleans while staying busy with sales this summer in the Hamptons.”

