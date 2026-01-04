Lighting for Every Room in The Home

When homeowners go room to room, they can consider various types of lighting to add a unique feel to each space. (MCC)

Lighting in a home is easily overlooked. But power outages serve as a stark reminder of the importance of lighting, which adds to the safety, functionality and aesthetic appeal of a space.

When homeowners go room to room, they can consider various types of lighting to add a unique feel to each space.

Kitchen

Kitchens are heavily trafficked rooms in many homes. A combination of overhead lighting that will illuminate the entire space and focused task lighting, like under-cabinet lights for meal prep, can help in the kitchen. Separate task lighting for a bill-paying area or homework station also can be a useful touch.

Bedroom

Bedrooms are cozy retreats where homeowners spend most of their time resting and relaxing. Harsh lighting may not be applicable here, so consider side lamps fitted with warm-hued bulbs placed beside a bed. Lighting can be starker and more targeted in closets to help homeowners see clothing and other belongings.

Bathroom

Bathroom lighting amenities can include a combination of features to fully optimize this space. Most homeowners will want some sort of overhead lighting to shed light on most of the space. Task lighting by the mirror can offer more visibility while shaving or applying makeup. Lighting in a bathing area can keep such spaces safer by improving visibility in a generally slippery area. In bathrooms with spa-like settings, mood lighting paired with features like steam capabilities can enhance the space even further.

Garage and basement

Utility areas like garages, basements and crawl spaces need high-wattage bright lighting for safety. Installation of bright LEDs in these areas can make work projects easier and safer. Well-lit areas also are generally less inviting to pests like insects and rodents, so bright lighting may deter these creatures in areas where they tend to enter a home.

Living room/great room

Living areas can benefit from a combination of ambient lighting sources. Table lamps alongside sofas and chairs will provide enough light, but will not compete with televisions or home theater setups. Lighting that highlights artwork or home accents also can add a cozy appeal to the space.

Additional lighting

Homeowners may want to consider a few additional lighting scenarios to improve their spaces. Lighting in a foyer or above coat racks or shoe cubbies can keep the space functional but attractive. A combination of overhead lighting and accent lighting can make a laundry room less utilitarian. And dining spaces can be intimate or grandiose depending on the fixtures featured in the room. Homeowners also can utilize smart devices and bulbs to easily control the lights while at home or away.

Lighting plays a key role in a home, affecting the safety. functionality and aesthetics of rooms.

-Metro Creative Connection