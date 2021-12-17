Limani Grille: Bringing Mediterranean Dining to Long Island in Time for the Holidays

James C. “Jim” Metzger founded The Whitmore Group in 1989 in Roslyn. For 30 years he and his team built the firm beyond brokering into a multi-faceted, award-winning insurance and financial services firm. Today, Metzger is Chairman and CEO of The Whitmore Agency, one of the leading firms in the Acrisure Agency Partner Network. Acrisure is a $3 billion global enterprise with 500 offices in the US.

In addition to his bottom-line business wins, Metzger is also renowned for his Long Island philanthropy. He contributes to and participates in numerous organizations with the belief that his support will help make it possible for future generations of business leaders and student-athletes to attain their dreams. More information can be found at jamesmetzger.net.

Put a reservation at Limani Grille on your holiday wish list. Recently, Behind The Hedges visited the 8,000-square-foot venue and partners at the newest Limani in Commack, just before its opening on December 2, 2021.

What should guests’ expectations be for their first visit to Limani Commack? Nothing less than a welcoming ambience where you and your family will feel at home at their tables. Many experts say a Mediterranean diet is a distinct and healthy lifestyle option. You’ll find ideas and a flair for both classical and modern takes on traditional dishes with Limani.

Building on the unique Limani brand, its best practices, and proven successes, the team at Limani Grille is the key ingredient to making Limani’s eastern-most Long Island establishment a soon-to-be-prized fine dining destination for Suffolk and the East End.

Franco Sukaj has been with the Limani organization since the Roslyn location was opened in 2008, starting as a captain. Within two years he became general manager just as the new NYC location started welcoming its first guests.

Now, Sukaj is a partner and general manager in charge of the group’s restaurant management.

Limani Grille is located at 1 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway in Commack. 631-499-6700.

