Limani Grille: Bringing Mediterranean Dining to Long Island in Time for the Holidays

Bringing Mediterranean dining to Long Island in time for the holidays.
Stunning! Quite simply, that is the overwhelming feeling when stepping into any of Limani Hospitality Group’s restaurants. Elegant and sophisticated? Precisely. And the Mediterranean vibe is unmistakable. Let your mind and heart wander for a moment and you’ll forget you are in New York and be transported to a Greek island.
Whether it is a new Limani restaurant, or the rebranding of an existing one, the Limani partners’ business strategy puts them all-in, financially, long before they begin to serve the best Mediterranean cuisine at another establishment in the New York metro area. To deliver the extraordinary dining experiences they are known for, their investments in people, facilities, and product must be significant and smart. Their mission statement says it all. “Our philosophy is simple: food should be authentic, delicious, and shared with good company.”
Limani restaurants are in the same category as the finest in London, Paris, or Rome — Simply the Best — and it is my privilege to work with the Limani organization to provide their risk management and insurance coverage needs.
Put a reservation at Limani Grille on your holiday wish list. Recently, Behind The Hedges visited the 8,000-square-foot venue and partners at the newest Limani in Commack, just before its opening on December 2, 2021.
What should guests’ expectations be for their first visit to Limani Commack? Nothing less than a welcoming ambience where you and your family will feel at home at their tables. Many experts say a Mediterranean diet is a distinct and healthy lifestyle option. You’ll find ideas and a flair for both classical and modern takes on traditional dishes with Limani.
Building on the unique Limani brand, its best practices, and proven successes, the team at Limani Grille is the key ingredient to making Limani’s eastern-most Long Island establishment a soon-to-be-prized fine dining destination for Suffolk and the East End.
Franco Sukaj has been with the Limani organization since the Roslyn location was opened in 2008, starting as a captain. Within two years he became general manager just as the new NYC location started welcoming its first guests.
Now, Sukaj is a partner and general manager in charge of the group’s restaurant management.
Limani Grille is located at 1 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway in Commack. 631-499-6700.
Schedule a Limani experience for 2022
Here’s what is on Long Island and more to come beyond our shores…
Rebranding of Oniro Taverna, Woodbury
and Carpaccio – the newest Italian restaurant to open at
The Walt Whitman Mall
LIMANI OPENINGS SOON
Boston
North Carolina
