Live Right Next Door to Beyoncé and Jay-Z on Briar Patch Lane (Half Off!)

Remember that wonderful day just about a year ago when Behind the Hedges was the very first in the world to trumpet the news that America's king and queen of music, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, had purchased on Briar Patch Lane in East Hampton. Good times. Ever since then, everyone in the Hamptons has been dying to be invited inside. Well, have we got a scheme for you. Simply buy this property, 73 Briar Patch Lane, which is a rather lovely building by local starchitect Peter Cook, and just so happens to be right next door to America's Golden Couple.

After you move in, simply put on a house coat one more, smile, and walk next door. "Yooooo-hoooooooo! Beyoooooooncé! Jaaaaaaay! Anyone home?" Simply introduce yourself as their new neighbor and borrow a cup of sugar before security escorts you out. It's that easy.

Now is a great time to pounce on this property. Way back in the Sasha Fierce and Blueprint 3 days, the property was asking a whopping $21.5 million. Now, in the OTR 2 days, the property is available for less than half, at $9.9 million. The deets: the 10,000 square foot house boasts 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. The lower level is finished with a media room, bedroom, bathroom, lounge, a gym with a sauna and a steam room. Two features of the house we particularly like are the master bedroom--lovely--and the rotunda dining room, which is perfect for long dinners on buggy nights, since it's screened in, yet also has a double-sided fireplace.

The plot size is 1.43 acres, which of course includes an attractive infinity edge pool and a pool house. The property also borders a nature preserve.

So what are you waiting for, future Beyoncé bestie? The listing is repped by Bespoke.

For more, click here. 73 Briar Patch Lane, East Hampton