Luann de Lesseps Lists Sag Harbor Home for $6.25 Million

Reality star Luann de Lesseps has evidently had enough of her Sag Harbor Greek Revival, listing it this afternoon with Christopher Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens. The former countess purchased the property in 2013 for $2.437 million and spent a long time renovating it.

On a third of an acre, the property makes the most of its waterfront setting on Sag Harbor Cove. There are sweeping vistas out to the water, the property boasts a coveted dock, and the deck has a lovely dining pergola. There are four bedrooms and four baths in a compact 2500 square feet. There's even a winterized studio on the property with a full bath.

Asking price is $6.25 million; that sounds about right to us. What do you say?

For more, click here. 30 John Street, Sag Harbor