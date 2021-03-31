Late Fashion Designer’s Southampton Home, Listed for $37 Million, Now In Contract

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Southampton home, once owned by the late award-winning fashion designer and Broadway performer Luba Marks and listed for $37 million, has found a buyer, in what is one of the biggest deals in Southampton so far in 2021.

The oceanfront home at 1210 Meadow Lane, listed with Michaela Keszler and Madeline Hult Elghanayan of Douglas Elliman, is now in contract.

“It’s a true rarity for a special waterfront opportunity like this one to become available, and it’s a very lucky buyer to call this beautiful triple-A location home,” Keszler said in response to an email about the property going into contract.

The 3.32-acre property has over 200 feet of beach frontage with “unbeatable views” of the ocean and bay and “breathtaking sunrises and sunsets,” according to the listing.

The two-story, three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home was built in 1972, and the listing notes that there is room for an addition or substantial new home. There is also a pool facing the ocean, terraces and decks.

A long walkway goes down to the sandy beach.

Marks, whose Broadway career included starring in The Merry Widow and Annie, Get Your Gun, designed the home, after many years renting in Southampton. She told The New York Times in 1978 that she first came to the East End when she visited the United States as a member of Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo.

“We were entertained at an estate in the Hamptons,” she told The Times, “and when we visited the dunes, I fell in love with the water. I had nothing to compare with it in Paris, where I grew up.”

Her desire was to build “a house where things function without sacrificing beauty or fun, where you would feel comfortable in blue jeans or a sequin dress,” she said.

Marks, who also used her married name Begazy from her second husband, was also one half of the clothing company, Elite Juniors, which she founded with her first husband Richard Marks. She was known for her design that was a reinterpretation of the classic Chanel suit. In fact, early on she embraced and designed women’s pantsuits.

She died in Southampton on July 5, 2020, at the age of 98, according to her obituary, in The Southampton Press.