Luxurious New Water Mill Home on Five Acres Seeks $11.5M

A modern new build in Water Mill offers every amenity desirable with an asking price of $11.495 million.

The nearly five-acre property at 357 Edge of Woods Road offers an approximately 10,000-square-foot, one-of-a-kind home with pastoral farm views.

Set behind an electronic gate, down a private, tree-lined driveway, the eight-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom abode has three levels.

“The grounds blend dense foliage with manicured lawns and feature a 20-by-50-foot gunite pool, an in-ground Jacuzzi, an outdoor shower, a tennis court and a detached pool house, a movie theater and more,” according to the listing with Craig Beem of SERHANT.

A “grandiose” double-height foyer features wood-paneled walls and a striking glass staircase. The foyer opens to a great room with an open floor plan that includes the kitchen with an elegant fireplace, a huge center island with a waterfall edge and modern lighting. A wet bar, a walk-in pantry, a wine cooler and a formal dining room can all be found just off the kitchen area.

Glass doors lead to a wraparound patio that offers space for alfresco dining and. entertaining.

A junior primary suite is just down the hall and it offers a massive walk-in closet, an office space and a bathroom.

There is also a mudroom, a laundry room and a full bathroom off the three-car garage, which can also be accessed from the lower level. A powder room is also centrally located next to the foyer.

The primary suite is up on the second level and boasts lots of space, including two walk-in closets, a spa-like black marble bathroom with a massive walk-in shower, a standalone tub and two separate vanities, and a sitting room with a fireplace an da wet bar. There is also a private terrace overlooking the pool.