Luxurious New Water Mill Home on Five Acres Seeks $11.5M

The nearly 10,000-square-foot house at 357 Edge of Woods Road in Water Mill is asking just under $11.5 million.
SERHANT. Studios

A modern new build in Water Mill offers every amenity desirable with an asking price of $11.495 million.

The nearly five-acre property at 357 Edge of Woods Road offers an approximately 10,000-square-foot, one-of-a-kind home with pastoral farm views.

“The grounds blend dense foliage with manicured lawns and feature a 20-by-50-foot gunite pool, an in-ground Jacuzzi, an outdoor shower, a tennis court and a detached pool house, a movie theater and more,” according to the listing with Craig Beem of SERHANT.

Set behind an electronic gate, down a private, tree-lined driveway, the eight-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom abode has three levels.

The double-height foyer leads to a great room with an open floor plan.SERHANT. Studios

A “grandiose” double-height foyer features wood-paneled walls and a striking glass staircase. The foyer opens to a great room with an open floor plan that includes the kitchen with an elegant fireplace, a huge center island with a waterfall edge and modern lighting. A wet bar, a walk-in pantry, a wine cooler and a formal dining room can all be found just off the kitchen area. 

Glass doors lead to a wraparound patio that offers space for alfresco dining and. entertaining. 

A junior primary suite is just down the hall and it offers a massive walk-in closet, an office space and a bathroom.

The kitchen areaSERHANT. Studios

There is also a mudroom, a laundry room and a full bathroom off the three-car garage, which can also be accessed from the lower level. A powder room is also centrally located next to the foyer.

The primary suite is up on the second level and boasts lots of space, including two walk-in closets, a spa-like black marble bathroom with a massive walk-in shower, a standalone tub and two separate vanities, and a sitting room with a fireplace an da wet bar. There is also a private terrace overlooking the pool.

The second level is also home to a family room, four en suite bedrooms big enough to fit king-size beds and a windowed laundry room with two sets of washers and dryers.

Down on the lower level, there is a large recreation room with yet another fireplace and a bar, as well as a movie theater, a gym, a sauna, two more en suite bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is also a third laundry room.

Situated on Edge of Woods Road, the house is a 15-minute drive from Southampton, Water Mill, Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton.

[Listing: 357 Edge of Woods Road, Water Mill | Agents: Craig Beem, SERHANT.] GMAP

The great room opens to the pool area.SERHANT. Studios
Another view of the kitchenSERHANT. Studios
A view of the great room and pool from the kitchen.SERHANT. Studios
The hallway on the second level leads to four bedrooms and the primary suite.SERHANT. Studios
A view of the pool from the terrace off the primary bedroom.SERHANT. Studios
The primary bathroom is covered in black marble.SERHANT. Studios
The standalone tub has a view.SERHANT. Studios
One of the large walk-in closetsSERHANT. Studios
The movie theater spaceSERHANT. Studios
The lower level recreation roomSERHANT. Studios
Indoor-outdoor livingSERHANT. Studios
The tennis courtSERHANT. Studios
A view of the backyardSERHANT. Studios
The garageSERHANT. Studios

