MancAVes: The Source for Top-notch Smart Home Tech

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Looking for the best company to design, install and support your high-end home automation system? Look no further than Southampton and Manhattan-based MancAVes, a local leader within the smart home technology industry. Offering technological expertise, quality work and the best options on the market, MancAVes is the right choice. MancAVes is known for its professionalism, knowledgeable technicians and after-sales 24-hour support. We spoke with Daniel Silberman, who founded the company in 2003, to learn more about what sets his company apart from the competition.

How did you get started in this line of work?

We were always providing audio and video control for commercial locations, we simply migrated over to high-end residential and focused on residential ever since.

What sets MancAVes apart from competitors?

We focus on only one control system where other dealers spread their wings to support all other brands to try to support all customers. We find that business model to be unproductive where that can leave customers in a very bad scenario. We have mastered Savant and continue to grow our customer base with only completely satisfied clients that have nothing but perfection from Savant and our services. We are a Platinum and Ambassador dealer of Savant, a leader in the smart home technology industry, making us the highest level source for that manufacturer’s products in the Hamptons. We have made it our mission and our passion to excel at designing world-class systems that are high-performance, reliable and most importantly, easy-to-use. We also pride ourselves on listening to our customers, providing fanatical 24/7 customer service to our clients and always acting in the best interest of our clients as their trusted technology consultant.

Your company is certified by the Home Technology Association. What does that mean?

First of all, we are certified at the highest level, which is “Estate.” It means that HTA reached out to us (not the other way around); they went through a rigorous process to evaluate our company by looking at our in-house designed plans, viewed our past jobs, communicated to our suppliers and reached out to our clients, architects and designers that we work with. All of this to see if we qualify to have the prestigious HTA badge associated with our company. Once approved, they then qualify us in a specific category based on their findings. In our case, we qualified at their highest Estate level. HTA Certified also means we employ seasoned professionals with proven technical expertise, perform background checks for all employees and provide phenomenal, ongoing aftercare service. It also means we have a proven, strong business performance, a reputation you can trust and ability to deliver high-performance enterprise-grade systems. It additionally means we have endorsements from manufacturers, local industry peers and design/build professionals.

How does HTA certification help your clients?

The Home Technology Association, an unbiased third-party organization, has taken the guesswork out of deciding who is trustworthy, who is technically qualified, and which companies have a proven history of taking great care of their clients. When you hire a company who has been evaluated and certified to meet the HTA’s stringent standards, you can rest easy in the knowledge that you and your family will love your system and will have many years of an enjoyable experience with your integrator.

Can you elaborate on the services you provide?

We specialize in home automation, lighting control and design, distributed audio and video, enterprise-grade networks and WiFi networks, audiophile systems, custom theaters and media rooms, HVAC control, landscape lighting and automated shades.

What trends are you seeing in the industry?

Circadian lighting, lighting that dims with the natural dimming curve throughout the day. What we’ve been doing lately is focusing on light fixtures and lighting control. People are getting away from a simple 3,000 or 2,700 Kelvin light fixture and they’re going with either Circadian lighting or Warm Glow fixtures. The other extremely popular trend since COVID has been audiophile-grade exterior audio systems.

Is there anything else you want to add?

If you are interested in receiving an estimate or simply need consultation, please call us today. We do not have minimums, so feel free to purchase a single TV if that’s all you need.

MancAVes is located in Southampton. It can be reached at 631-563-6930 or 516-315-8510 or by emailing dan@mancavesny.us.