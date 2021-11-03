Martha Stewart to Lead Southampton History Museum’s Tree Auction

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The holiday season is upon us and the Southampton History Museum is gearing up for its annual festivities set to begin after Thanksgiving which will include a Designer Tree Auction that features many well-known names, including Martha Stewart.

Stewart, who sold her East Hampton house earlier this year, is keeping her close ties to the Hamptons, agreeing to lend her talent to create a tabletop holiday tree for the fundraiser that will help support the museum’s free education programs.

Other noted designers on the roster include Suzanne Caldwell of Design Home, Tom Samet, Kerry Delrose and Elizabeth Yastrzemski.

A silent auction of the tabletop trees will start on Friday, November 26 at 11 a.m. and end on Saturday, December 4 at 4 p.m. The trees can be viewed at the Rogers Mansion at the Southampton History Museum located at 17 Meeting House Lane in the village.

“This is a great way to get the family out after Thanksgiving and begin the festive season,” says Tom Edmonds, the executive director of the Southampton History Museum.

The museum is also opening its holiday shop that will be filled with items sold in the Carriage House Shop all summer, such as vintage jewelry, handbags and clothes, plus new and vintage Christmas ornaments, stocking stuffers for children, books about Southampton and items by local artisans.

The shop and museum will be open on Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27, and Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

