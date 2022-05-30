Links: Matt Lauer Finds a Buyer for Hamptons Estate

Disgraced ex-NBC host Matt Lauer finds a buyer for lavish Hamptons estate [New York Post]
KSL Capital buys Marram Montauk hotel for $79M [The Real Deal]
Compass aims to grow its North Fork agent count fivefold [The Real Deal]
Southampton Village Adopts Rental Registry Law [27East]
Riverhead Town Board adopts code aimed at helping owners of undersized lots [Riverhead Local]
Peconic Landing, in partnership with Stony Brook Medicine, opens expanded Center for Well-Being [The Suffolk Times]
Bell Town history recognized in Aquebogue [Riverhead News-Review]
Judge’s ruling upholds noise limit violation at Dimon Estate [Riverhead News-Review]
