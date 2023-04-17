Mattituck Real Estate Brokerage Joins With Century 21

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Douglas Cabral and his Mattituck-based real estate firm Excelsior Realty has joined forces with Century 21 Real Estate.

Century 21, a global industry leader, made the announcement late last week, noting it continues to strengthen its Long Island presence.

“Doug’s impressive and multi-faceted career, fierce entrepreneurial spirit and focus on quality service are a surefire combination for success,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate. “Not only does he epitomize our brand values, Doug is also focused on strengthening his firm’s future by tapping into the power of the Century 21 brand. We are lucky to have someone of his caliber join our network of relentless professionals.”

The firm will now be called CENTURY 21 Excelsior Realty and will specialize in luxury real estate in the Hamptons, North Fork, as well as Queens, Suffolk and Nassau counties.

Cabral, the broker/owner, has sold both residential and commercial real estate since 2018, including one of the priciest sales of 2021. He was also involved in the sales of Claudio’s in Greenport, the North Fork Table and Inn in Southold, the Sunset Motel in Greenport, Diamond Cove Marina and The Hideaway Restaurant in Montauk.

“I love serving as a conduit for a successful future for both my clients and affiliated agents. Our affiliation with Century 21 Real Estate will be a huge differentiator for us that will help drive growth,” Cabral said. “In addition to elevating the client experience with the support of a global network complemented by local brand power, I’m also looking forward to providing the right resources and tools to help new entrepreneurs launch their business and work with seasoned agents to enhance their business.”

Before getting into real estate, Cabral ran his own multi-office insurance agency that served over 10,000 clients and founded a commercial lending company offering small business owners’ access to working capital.

He said he has embraced a technology-driven approach to real estate, which includes digital marketing and social media, as well as podcasts.

In his new office at 10200 Main Road Unit 1 in Mattituck, Cabral has built a state-of-the-art recording studio for his team to record podcasts and more.

Cabral is looking to grow his team. Those interested in the new opportunity may call 631-734-0390.

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.