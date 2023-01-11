Osprey’s Dominion Winery, Vineyard Hits North Fork Market

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Osprey’s Dominion on the North Fork, a more than 90-acre property with a winery and vineyard, home to award-winning wine, is back on the market, this time for $13 million.

“It was previously on the market but never sold,” says Rita Rooney of Douglas Elliman, who is representing the listing. “It’s long due for the attention and exposure it deserves, and I’m thrilled to bring it back to market with Douglas Elliman where we can put the full power of the brand to work for this special offering.”

Douglas Elliman has an exclusive right to sell the listing and Rooney is co-brokering with the seller’s business partner, Tack Development.

The listing at 44075 Route 25 in Peconic includes three properties and the business and all of its branding, as well as a winemaking facility, a conditioned storage warehouse, farm equipment and all of the inventory.

“There are several families involved in ownership, with the primary owner being the Koehler family. They purchased the properties in stages, beginning in the late 1970s,” Rooney explains.

“The original owners, primarily, Budd Koehler, had a true passion for the vines and wine-making business. Since Budd Koehler passed away, the business has been in the name of The Koehler Limited Family Partnership and they do not have the desire to run the business, so it is therefore for sale,” she continues.

It came on the market on November 9, 2022.

The property boasts a beautiful tasting room, sprawling grounds and sweeping vineyard views, according to the listing. “Simply put: rustic elegance at its finest!”

Some of the development rights have previously been sold.

There is a total of 92.17 acres, 74 of which are mature vines. It is comprised of five parcels in total with three addresses.

The first is 44075 Route 25, which has two lots; 4.46 acres where the winery and tasting room are located with the development rights still intact, as well as 46.36 acres with the development rights that have been sold.

Second is 41045 Route 25 in Peconic, which also has two lots; a vacant 2.87-acre residential lot with the development rights still intact, plus 21.7 acres of vines, which have had the development rights sold.

Lastly, there is 19500 Main Road in Mattituck, a 16.78-acre lot with development rights intact.

“One of the main challenges here is finding a buyer with the passion for winemaking who can afford a property of this magnitude,” says Rooney.

There is plenty of reason to buy. “The location is ideal — set on the beautiful North Fork with gorgeous grounds and views. I believe there’s tremendous potential not only as a vineyard but as an event venue that hasn’t been properly tapped into, and that the right buyer, with the right vision, is certainly out there.”

Several wineries and vineyards have sold in recent years. This past June, a portion of Castello di Borghese in Cutchogue, Long Island’s first and oldest vineyard, was sold in a deal that allows for business as usual.

In 2021, Dan Abrams, the chief legal correspondent at ABC News, bought Laurel Lake Vineyards, renaming it Ev&Em, after his two children.

More photos of Osprey’s Dominion can be found below.

